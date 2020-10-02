PATTERSON – Cedric Figaro is regarded as one of the most dominant defensive players in Lafayette High football history.
In his first game as head coach of his alma mater, the former Parade All-American stood on the sidelines Friday night as his Mighty Lions put on a dominant defensive performance. The defense forced five turnovers, scored three touchdowns and didn’t surrender a touchdown in a 41-3 victory over Patterson.
“They were playing hard the whole game,” Figaro said. “They kept us in the game. The offense was going to need a little time to get our timing and everything down but the defense was flying around like mad men. I will tell you what they won this game for us tonight. This was a defensive win.”
Lafayette’s offense took a little while to get going as the Mighty Lions’ first three possessions ended with a punt and then a pair of missed field goals (50, 32 yards).
The defense meanwhile led the way by forcing a turnover on the Lumberjacks’ first possession -- an interception by Nick Cormier -- and then forced a punt. Lafayette High’s Chris Derousselle then picked off Patterson’s Ty Walton which gave the Mighty Lions the ball deep into Lumberjack territory.
Lafayette High (1-0) took advantage and scored with a 17-yard touchdown by running back Carson Livesay who also scored the two-point conversion run.
Patterson managed to get on the scoreboard right before halftime as the Lumberjacks changed its offensive formation from a four-wide set to a three-wide set with an extra blocker in the backfield. That change allowed Patterson to slow down Lafayette High’s pass rush but the drive was also aided by a pair of Mighty Lion penalties (roughing the punter and pass interference).
Patterson’s Jose Rivera kicked a 32-yard field goal as the horn sounded for halftime.
After the two teams traded punts to start the second half, Lafayette High seized control of the game with three interception returns for touchdowns.
The first two were by senior linebacker Oliver Craddock as he returned the picks back 39 and 28 yards. With less than three minutes left in the third quarter, the Mighty Lions held a comfortable 21-3 lead.
“The first one Thaos (Figaro) messed them up in the backfield and he panicked and threw it right to me,” Craddock said. “The second one I was just thinking please don’t let there be a penalty or something. I thought it was almost too good to be true.”
“It is all about practice and hard work,” Thaos Figaro said. “We go to school, then practice at 3 o’clock, work on the things we messed up on and learn new things. Just repeating those things day in and day out it makes it easy for us.”
After another punt by Patterson -- who pulled Walton for backup Caylon Davis -- Lafayette High’s offense got rolling as senior quarterback Xan Saunier faked a delayed handoff and ran it from 22 yards out for the score. After another Patterson punt, Saunier would lead the Mighty Lions to the end zone again this time scoring on a 55-yard run.
“I definitely didn’t have my best game but we came around in the second half,” Saunier said. “We made some adjustments but we definitely have some adjustments that we need to make moving forward against the team we have on our schedule.”
Lafayette’s defense put the exclamation point on the game as defensive back Seth Jones intercepted Davis and ran it back for a 52-yard touchdown.
“I was all smiles when that happened,” said Coach Figaro of the team’s three defensive touchdowns. “I was smiling like the Cheshire Cat. It is great and those kids deserve it. The conditioning they did all summer put them in the right place to make plays and that’s what they did tonight.”