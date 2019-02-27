The students would describe the atmosphere in the Carencro High School gym for the Bears’ 60-53 win over Huntington with one word:

Lit.

From the tip off to the final buzzer, the crowd was electric, the players gave max effort and the game was intense. Huntington led for a majority of the game, including a 51-50 lead with 4:03 to play.

The Raiders contained seniors Artrell Marks and Julian Landor for most of the night, so the Bears needed big contributions from their youngsters. Bears coach Chris Kovatch called on a pair of sophomores, Joseph Charles and Traylen “Pop” Prejean.

“With our style, and in high school basketball in general, we never know whose night it will be," Kovatch said. "Tonight, a lot of the younger guys stepped to the forefront.”

With the Bears down 51-46, Charles jammed down an alleyoop. Carencro then stole the ball and got an outlet pass to Charles, who jammed down a second consecutive field goal, which ignited the crowd and gave them huge momentum.

“We were all down and I was shooting bad,” Charles said. “We needed some energy and that’s what I had to do.”

Kovatch said Charles not only ignited the team with those dunks, but played great defense throughout the game.

“Joseph Charles shut down their best player,” Kovatch said. “I had just told him that he was having a rougher night scoring the ball than he’s used to. He needed to start inside and then work it out.

“Little did I know those two inside ones were going to be monster jams. That set the intensity for the crowd and fired our guys up more and helped us finish the game up.”

With 1:31 to play and the game tied 51-51, Prejean drained a 3 to put the Bears up 54-51 and essentially seal the game. Prejean said he loves when his number is called and he just makes the best of his minutes.

“I have a big role when Artrell comes out and I just try to fill the minutes and play my heart out,” Prejean said. “I just go hard when my time comes and I work on my shot al the tune. I had confidence in that shot.”

Kovatch said they had a bit of a letdown crowd Friday when the Bears beat Pearl River and the incredible atmosphere Tuesday was much needed. He said the crowd amplified everything the Bears tried to do and helped them tough out the win.

“This was going to be a battle no matter what,” Kovatch said. “Two talented and well coached teams. I think it came down to toughness.

“I don’t think anyone works as hard as us in the of season. Our kids have learned how to be coached hard. They respond and they are tough and we won the game on toughness. It is something incredible to that a lot of these guys never saw the floor last year and now we are playing in the quarterfinals. That speaks for their toughness. We gritted this one out tonight.”