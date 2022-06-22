Already known for his talents as Lafayette Christian Academy's quarterback, rising junior Ju'Juan Johnson has quickly developed a reputation as a top defensive back prospect.
Johnson, who has been the Knights' starting quarterback since his freshman year, decided to train as a cornerback before participating in summer camp sessions at a handful of Power Five college football programs.
"I started working with my trainer, Ken Anio, three weeks before the first camp at the University of Nebraska," Johnson said.
After working out at Nebraska, Johnson earned an offer from Cornhuskers assistant coach Mickey Joseph. He followed with impressive showings at LSU and Alabama, both of which offered him a scholarship.
"The Nebraska coaches saw my highlight tape at quarterback," said Johnson, who hasn't played defensive back since seeing action at safety in middle school. "They liked my cutting ability and thought I would make a good cornerback.
"I couldn't believe it when they offered me a scholarship. I was shocked."
Johnson's performance at Nebraska, where the coaches raved about his confidence and footwork, gave him momentum going into the camps at LSU and Alabama. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has also received offers from Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.
"It feels good and it's crazy how it happened so quickly," he said. "Those are some of my top dream schools. At LSU and Alabama, you could feel the positive energy with how they coach and the work ethic."
Johnson impressed the LSU coaching staff by excelling in one-on-one coverage, which led to a subsequent workout that cemented his offer. At Alabama, coach Nick Saban offered Johnson along with teammates Sandy Lewis, a linebacker, and Melvin Hills, a defensive lineman.
"I'm just grateful," Johnson said. "Everything involved with playing cornerback is a learning experience for me."
Johnson isn't ranked yet by the major recruiting sites, which project him at a variety of positions. On3 projects him as a cornerback. 247Sports lists him as an athlete, and Rivals has him as a dual-threat quarterback.
"I like the pressure at quarterback," said Johnson, who said he's open to playing any position on the next level. "If the offense isn't doing its job, it's like it's my fault. You have to really want to compete to play quarterback. At the same time, in man-to-man coverage at cornerback, you're on an island so you can't mess up."
Johnson isn't attending any more camps this summer. He'll spend the remainder of the break working with his teammates as they prepare for the jump from Class 2A to Class 4A, although he is going to allocate some time to honing his skills as a cornerback.
Don't expect to see Johnson taking any snaps on the defensive side of the ball this upcoming season, however.
"Oh, no," Knights coach Trev Faulk said when asked if Johnson might see spot duty in the secondary. "He's our quarterback."