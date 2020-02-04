It's been a challenging season for the Carencro Bears boys basketball team.
First, point guard Traylon Prejean was sidelined for the season after suffering a football injury.
Then recently, star junior Joseph Charles was scratched from the lineup with a knee problem.
In the face of that adversity, coach Christopher Kovatch was delighted when his club fought back from a third quarter deficit to topple Westgate 62-57 in a District 5-4A matchup Monday.
"In this district, every win is huge," Kovatch said. "And when you look at what we're facing right now, it's just a testament to these kids.
"We've talked about that old adage, 'Tough times don't last, tough people do.' These freaking kids are tough. They have undergone some stuff this year. They're surviving the crucible and are starting to come out on top. As a coach, what else can you ask for?"
The Bears (10-12, 2-1) led by as many as nine points in the second quarter, but a breakaway slam by Keydrain Calligan gave Westgate a 37-35 lead with 4:36 remaining in the third.
It was the first lead of the night for the Tigers (7-12, 0-2), who got 13 points from Calligan before the senior fouled out with 1:18 remaining in the fourth.
After sitting much of the fourth quarter with his fourth foul, Bailey Despanie re-entered the game and scored to put the Bears up 56-53 with 2:30 to go.
Carencro then took some time off the clock by going to a four-corner offense before Rashad Onezime found a crease and dropped in an easy shot to extend the lead to five with 1:45 left.
The Bears got balanced scoring with Jatrell Marks collecting 18 points, followed by Despanie with 16. Kalil Gray and Onezime each added 10 points and Byron Fobbs had eight.
"Jatrell started off a little shaky in the first quarter," Kovatch said. "There were a couple of minutes where I was like, 'Man, you need to get it going. You're our guy.' But he brought it when he needed to, I guess.
"Bailey is another guy who is in that athletic mold like Keydrain Calligan from Westgate. He's just a phenomenal multi-sport kid. I've told a couple of college coaches already that they need to offer him a scholarship right now because of what he can do physically — I think that's obvious — as well as everything else he brings. His attitude is great all the time and he knows how to battle."
Marks knocked down an early 3-pointer in the first quarter but only had one additional field goal before getting hot in the fourth.
"I didn't play too well in the first three quarters," he said. "I'm a senior leader. I have to show my teammates what's right on the court.
"If I'm not giving my all, they're going to do the same, so I have to push myself to be more vocal and step up more."
Despanie, a junior, said the Bears proved the skeptics wrong.
"A lot of people thought we weren't going to win against a good team like Westgate without Joe Charles," he said. "Joe is our best player, but yesterday we put in some hard work and it paid off today."
It was a timely win for Carencro after the Bears mounted a furious second-half rally before falling 46-44 at St. Thomas More Friday.
"For us to be where we are considering the hardships we've been through and for us to get a quality win like this is big, especially coming after a tough one on Friday night," Kovatch said.
"Westgate is young but extremely talented. I know coach (Oliver) Winston is extremely high on that group. Calligan is one of the best athletes in the state. I think everybody could see that tonight."
There is no set timetable for Charles' return.
"No clue when he'll back," Kovatch said of the UL commitment. "He is supposed to get another MRI on his left knee later this week.
"It was supposed to be yesterday, and the doctor's office had to reschedule. We don't know. We're just playing tough with the guys we have."
Carencro is currently ranked 14th in Class 4A with Westgate at No. 28.
"We're still in the hunt for the playoffs," Winston said. "You can't really ask for much more in a tough season like that."
Danny Lewis, a 6-foot-4 sophomore post player, scored 10 points for Westgate, as did Tyrell Antoine. The Tigers got 24 points from their bench.
"We got solid contributions off the bench," Winston said. "Effort and all of those elements are there. It's just execution on some of the smaller things that we have to improve on."