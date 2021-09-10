After St. Thomas More lost the first set to Lafayette Christian in a crosstown volleyball matchup Thursday, the Cougars turned up the AC.
AC Froehlich, that is.
The junior had 20 kills, 22 digs, five aces, three blocks and an assist for STM, which outlasted the Knights 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-20.
"I felt like our team energy was really good," Froehlich said. "We gave it our best fight. We're really young with three freshmen. They gave it their all.
"We have two freshmen setters and a freshman middle in Rhyan Miciotto, Emma Broussard and Beverly Potier. They're really impressing me."
Miciotto totaled 26 assists with six digs and two kills. Broussard added 14 assists and four digs and Potier had five kills.
"Potier really put some shots away," said Froelich, who led STM to the Division II state final last season. "We also have some senior leaders in Annelise Davis and Addison Phares. Our libero, Mayah Richard, is really stepping up to the plate in a leadership role."
Richard and Daisy Pugh each had 13 digs. Davis recorded five kills and three digs, Phares accounted for eight kills and nine digs, and Emma Warren racked up eight digs, two kills and three aces.
Froehlich said her team's endurance paid dividends.
"We conditioned well during the summer so our energy stayed high," she said. "I think we wore them down toward the end."
"Everybody did well. It was a great team effort tonight," STM coach Jessica Burke said. "We started making in-game adjustments toward the end of the first set. We really started to buy-in in the second set and got more comfortable with what we were doing.
"My off-blockers played good defense and kept the ball off the floor. We were gritty defensively, relentlessly pursuing the ball and creating something out of nothing. We need to fine-tune some unforced errors and work on our serving."
LCA (3-2) received a stellar performance from left-handed hitter Averi Lacassin.
"We build our offense around our left-handed hitters," LCA coach Krista Richard said. "Our setter did a great job putting some balls up in position for Averi, who did a great job offensively and defensively. She was our highest in attacking statistics.
"On defense, she didn't hurt us by putting up any zero passes. She really kept us in the game. We have a lot of advanced girls and a lot of young girls. We don't have a happy medium right now. We could have executed better on some things, but we know what to work on going better."