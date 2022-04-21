When Aaron Lanerie is pitching for the Acadiana High baseball team, coach Clay Courtier feels good about the Wreckin' Rams' chances against any opponent.
Earlier this month, the senior right-hander earned a save by pitching three scoreless innings of one-hit relief in Acadiana's 6-4 win over Class 5A No. 1 Barbe, which is 31-2 and nationally-ranked.
Wednesday afternoon at Acadiana, Lanerie threw a complete-game five-hit shutout of No. 3 Sulphur in a 1-0 win for the Wreckin' Rams. The senior threw 64 of his 86 pitches for strikes with five strikeouts and no walks.
"It feels great to come out here, at home, and pitch a complete game shutout on senior night," Lanerie said. "It was a big district win for us."
Lanerie (7-2, 1.50 ERA) outdueled Sulphur (27-7, 9-4) ace left-hander Jake Brown, a junior LSU commitment who allowed four hits with four walks and struck out nine.
"I have all the confidence in the world," Lanerie said. "Barbe and Sulphur are two of the best teams in the state. It gives us a ton of confidence and momentum, knowing that we can come in and compete with the best teams in the state."
Courtier said Lanerie has pitched on this level all season. In a 4-2 loss to Sam Houston earlier this month, Lanerie took a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning before the Broncos took advantage of a couple of errors to rally.
"He's been incredible," Courtier said of Lanerie. "He attacked the strike zone against those guys, and Sulphur is a great team. They're aggressive hitters. (Gage) Trahan, their two-hole hitter, is probably the best hitter we've faced all year.
"Aaron's curve was really good today. He threw it for a strike and got them off-balance. I think that was the key."
Shortstop Parker Gwyn, who had two hits, drove in Cardell Thibodeaux with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Thibodeaux stole second and third base before Gwyn's timely hit.
Kanyon Griffin also doubled for Acadiana (18-12, 7-6), which concludes the regular season Thursday morning at home against Sam Houston.
Shawn Thibeaux also singled for the Wreckin' Rams, and catcher Hunter Sellers helped preserve the shutout by throwing out a would-be base-stealer in the middle innings.
"Thibodeaux does everything well," Courtier said of his leadoff hitter and center fielder, who is a Louisiana-Monroe commitment with a team-high five home runs.. "He's an electric player. He can hit the ball out of the park, lay down a bunt and can run. He has all the tools."
Courtier said his hitters executed the game-plan against Brown, who is regarded as one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in Louisiana.
"Our plan going in was to attack the fastball early in the count," Courtier said. "You know, lay off his breaking ball, and he had trouble getting it over the plate today. We did a good job getting some good early swings. The plan worked out today. I'm proud of the guys."
In an unpredictable season, it appears that the Wreckin' Rams could be peaking at the right time.
"It's been an up and down year," Courtier said. "We've lost seven or eight one-run games. Early in the year, we just couldn't figure out how to win those one-run games."
At No. 15 in the LHSAA Class 5A power ratings, the Wreckin' Rams are expected to host a first round playoff game. Courtier said that home-field advantage is crucial with the playoff opener decided by one game while the second and third rounds are best of three series.
"There is a lot of pressure in that first round because everybody in 5A has an arm or two," he said. "Really you just want to be at home. If we get in a series, I think we have the pitching to compete, but the second round is also going to be rough. This 5A bracket is going to really be rough."