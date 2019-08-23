Sometimes it’s best to call a spade and spade: In District 5-4A, there’s St. Thomas More, and then there’s everybody else.
That says much more about the Cougars, last year’s runner-up in Division II, than it does about their district counterparts. Because in reality, this league — formerly known as District 4-4A — is one of the deeper leagues in the area with as much talent as any. An argument could be made that the state’s best quarterback (STM’s Caleb Holstein) and wide receiver (Westgate’s Kayshon Boutte) reside in this district.
But the only thing that’s truly different about District 5-4A, aside from the name, is that Rayne is no longer a part of it. The Wolves are now a part of the new District 4-4A, which includes Eunice, North Vermilion, LaGrange and Washington-Marion.
The league race, however, should shake out roughly the same as last year. STM, which averaged 60.2 points per game during district play last year and outscored league foes by an average of 47.4 points, is the top dog. The rest of the league appears to be battling for second place.
The Cougars are simply returning too much firepower to expect them to take a significant step back. Sure, they lose a pair of 1,000-yard receivers, a dynamic running back and four offensive linemen. But Holstein has mastered STM’s offense, and tight end Luke Howard and wide receiver Jack Bech are poised to be two of the best players at their positions in the area. Defensively, STM returns its top tackler from a year ago, Bryce Boullion, and three starters in the secondary. Regardless of experience, Terry Tidwell’s unit usually finds its footing eventually.
Even with a runaway favorite, the depth makes this league intriguing.
Carencro, the district runner-up last year, has all the pieces to take another step forward in Tony Courville’s third year. The Bears have four three-year starters on the offensive line and the district’s reigning Defensive MVP, free safety Ra’Shad Onezime. That, along with Carencro being in its second year running the veer, gives the Bears their best chance for a winning season in three years. Carencro closed the regular season winning four of its final five games.
Westgate closed the 2019 season with a flourish, winning their final three regular-season games and upsetting Plaquemine in the first round of the playoffs. No other league team offers the kind of athleticism Westgate does, highlighted by three players set to play Division I football — Boutte, Makholven Sonn and Keydrain Calligan. But the Tigers will start a sophomore at quarterback and four on defense, so there could be growing pains.
Teurlings Catholic’s 4-7 record in 2018 was only its third losing season since 1995. The Rebels struggled to close games, dropping four regular-season games by two touchdowns or fewer and losing a two-score lead in a playoff loss to Parkview Baptist. But they return their talented starting quarterback, Sammy LeBlanc, and two linebackers, R.J. Tripp and Bradley Boudreaux. Third-year coach Dane Charpentier is also excited about the depth and skill of his receiving corps.
Northside hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, and progress has been slow during John Simmons’ first two years at the helm. But a few key skill players — like quarterback Dennis Harris, running back Takyrian Isadore and wide receiver Kirk Dunn — are returning starters, as well as linemen Angelo Boudreaux and Devante Clostio. There’s reason to believe the Vikings can move the ball effectively.
POLLS
Coaches
St. Thomas More (4) 21
Carencro (1) 16
Westgate 15
Teurlings Catholic 14
Northside 9
Acadiana Advocate
St. Thomas More (5) 25
Carencro 18
Teurlings Catholic 13
Westgate 13
Northside 6
TOP GAMES
Carencro at Teurlings Catholic, Oct. 11
Teurlings Catholic at St. Thomas More, Oct. 18
Carencro at St. Thomas More, Nov. 1
TOP PLAYERS
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
QB, 6-5, 215, Sr.
He’s committed to Harvard, so there’s no question he has the brains. But Holstein has the talent to play on the Power Five level if he so choses. The reigning Class 4A Offensive MVP completed 71.6 percent for 3,846 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2018. In the state championship game loss to University High, Holstein threw for 410 yards and five touchdowns, completing the most passes (38) on the most attempts (58) in LHSAA Prep Classic history. According to 247Sports, he’s third-best quarterback prospect in the state.
Ra’Shad Onezime, Carencro
FS, 6-1, 185, Sr.
The district’s reigning Defensive MVP, Onezime is the quarterback of a Carencro defense shifting from the 3-4 to the 4-3. He did it all for the Bears in 2018, tallying 52 tackles, 12 pass break-ups, two interceptions and three forced fumbles. Carencro coach Tony Courville lauds Onezime’s detailed-oriented nature and ability to get his teammates lined up correctly. Between Onezime and cornerback Bailey Despanie, the Bears should be salty defending the pass.
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
WR, 5-10, 175, Sr.
Alabama has attempted to woo him to Tuscaloosa, but Boutte has stayed firm on his pledge to LSU. It’s easy to see why the state’s No. 2 senior prospect, according to 247Sports, is sought after. As a junior, the all-state first-teamer caught 50 passes for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns and carried the ball 66 times for 421 yards and eight scores. He also returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns. He’s also a key cog in Westgate’s secondary.
BEST RIVALRY
ST. THOMAS MORE VS. TEURLINGS CATHOLIC: For a rivalry as good as this one, it deserves a name. The clashes between the Cougars and Rebels are entertaining in several sports, but football certainly gets the most fanfare. The football rivalry extends all the way back to 1975, when STM was known as Cathedral Carmel. There was a long gap in the series between 1988 and 2011, but since then, they’ve remained district counterparts. STM is 6-2 in the past eight meetings against Teurlings and has won the last three, including last year’s 56-7 victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
431: Number of career wins for St. Thomas More coach Jim Hightower, second most all time among Louisiana high school football coaches. Hightower, a Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer, trails only John Curtis’ J.T. Curtis in that category.
49: Ranking of Westgate wide receiver Kayshon Boutte among all prospects in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports. The recruiting website considers the LSU commitment the second-best senior prospect in Louisiana.
3: Number of program records set by the St. Thomas More offense last year — points (59.2), yards passing (300) and total yards (486) per game.
42.5: Number of points Carencro’s veer offense averaged in its four district wins last season, including a 41-34 win against Teurlings Catholic that clinched a .500 regular season.