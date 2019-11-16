Zy Alexander, Loreauville
To say the Tigers’ quarterback had a career night would probably be a bit of an understatement. With Loreauville trailing 30-20 going into the second half, Alexander basically put the team on his back by rushing for touchdowns of 53, 51 and 7 yards in the second half, in addition to throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass. For the game, Alexander ran for 151 yards and four scores and threw for 239 yards and three addition touchdowns.
Eddie Flugence, Comeaux
Two weeks after enjoying a career night in the Spartans’ feel-good win over neighborhood rival Southside, Comeaux’s senior running back was at it again. Fullback Sharod Kelly suffered an injury during the first half of Comeaux’s road playoff upset of No. 6 Slidell, so Flugence took over. He finished the night with 163 yards on a workhorse load of 33 carries and two touchdowns.
Kendrell Williams, Carencro
If he wasn’t at midseason, Carencro’s punishing running back has emerged as one of the most prolific running backs in the Acadiana area. In Friday’s 41-7 playoff win over Salmen, Williams exploded early with touchdown runs of 56 yards and then 85 yards. For the night, Williams finished with 209 yards and two total scores on just 17 carries. That comes one week after Williams rushed for 245 yards and four scores in a big win over Westgate.
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
It was actually a team effort, but the leader was senior running back Rodney Dupuis. Now the school’s all-time leading rusher, Dupuis was able to add to his career numbers in a big way with touchdown runs of 44, 28 and 7 yards to turn the Bears’ Class 3A bi-district contest in a rout early on. For the game, the team rushed for 576 yards behind the 249 yards from Dupuis on 14 carries.
Montaze Sam, Northwest
Even in a loss, sometimes it’s just right to recognize the tremendous efforts of an athlete. Take Northwest High quarterback Montaze Sam, for instance. Sam has carried the offense for several years now and he certainly did all he could to help the Raiders knock off No. 11 Lake Charles College Prep on Friday. All Sam did was rush for 257 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries, while also throwing for 78 yards and a fourth touchdown in a heartbreaking 39-32 loss.