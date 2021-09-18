Lafayette Mighty Lions won a double overtime thriller 31-28 against the Carencro Golden Bears on Friday night.
Carencro junior quarterback Chantz Ceaser was stopped twice at the goal line on third-and-fourth and goal by the Lions defense which sealed their victory.
“Stay low and drive, this is what we do,” said Lions head coach Cedric Figaro to his defense. “Grind it out and make a play and they did.”
The Lions defense had an interception in Friday’s game and one fumble recovery.
The Bears had to play a home game on the road Friday night because the weather did not allow them to play on their home field. The game was played at the Breaux Bridge Tigers stadium and the Bears held a 14-0 lead at halftime over the Lions.
A fumbled snap and kick return early in the third quarter by the Bears allowed the Lions to tie the game. The Bears scored on their next drive to reclaim the lead at 21-14. Penalties killed the Bears all night, during their drive after they took the lead a costly holding penalty by the offense and gave the ball back to the Lions.
The Lions ran a fake punt on their next drive on fourth down which gained 11 yards and a first down. A few plays later the Lions tied the game on a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Grayson Saunier. Each team scored once in overtime making it 28-28.
The Lions junior kicker Ashton Guilbeau kicked a 30-yard field goal on their next possession which was the game-winner.
“We train at 5:30 in the morning,” Figaro said. “No one works at 5:30, I told our guys to remember this time, while everyone is getting out of bed at 9:00 in the morning we already have a full day of work in.”
Saunier was a big part of the Lions comeback win Friday. Saunier threw for 158 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Both touchdowns were caught by Mighty Lions junior receiver Luke Schroedter.
“He is our heart," Figaro said of Saunier said. "We’re going to go as far as Grayson takes us, We get on his back like a backpack and we ride with him.”
Saunier also carried the ball 17 times for 77 and a touchdown.
“He (Saunier) has a lot more to learn,” Figaro said. “But boy I can’t wait to see it.”
Five of the Lions players had to leave the game for at least one play because their helmet fell off during the play.
“I am going to have to teach our kids how to strap their helmets,” Figaro said. “Especially (number) 56 (Alveion Richmond Junior defensive end) I am going to have to help him put his helmet on.”
The Lions' next game will be Friday on the road again against the Comeaux Spartans. The Bears will also be on the road next Friday against the Ruston Bearcats.