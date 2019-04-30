Ascension Episcopal’s Eli Ortego eagled the par-five 14th hole to take the individual lead and parred the rest of the way to claim the Division III boys’ individual title Tuesday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships in Lafayette.
Ortego, a sophomore, won his second straight state title and also led his Ascension Episcopal team to its second straight team championship. The Blue Gators were one behind Catholic-New Iberia and University after Monday’s first round with a 309 score but turned in a team 297 total Tuesday — the day’s low round by 17 strokes — over the 6,348-yard par-72 The Wetlands course.
Along with Ortego, sophomore Jude Ardoin (82), freshmen Canon Clark (73) and Bryce Sutterfield (78) and eighth-grader Jay Mendell (77) made up the AES team that won last year’s title with no player above freshman classification.
Loyola Prep, which had the best scores in the division in regional competition, finished as runner-up at 625, while University and Catholic-New Iberia finished third and fourth at 629 and 631.
Ortego trailed Holden Webb of Loyola Prep and Clayton Brown of University by one stroke after his opening 73 on Monday, and was still two strokes behind Boyd Owens of Episcopal-Baton Rouge at Tuesday’s turn after Owens shot two-under 34 on the front side.
Ortego birdied the par-five 11th hole and then hit his second shot within six feet on the 520-yard par-five 14th, making the eagle putt to take the individual lead. He went on to finish 73-69—142, while Owens was hurt by a triple bogey seven on the par-four 10th hole and tied for second at 73-72—145 with Tuesday’s second-lowest round.
Webb (72-73—145) also tied for second, Ryan Dupuy of Dunham was fourth at 147 and Brown finished fifth at 150.