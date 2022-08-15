It's rare for a sophomore to crack the starting lineup for the St. Thomas More football team, which lists 115 players from 10th to 12th grade on its preseason roster.
That's what makes Nicholas Beckwith, who has verbally committed to Air Force, such a special player for the Cougars.
Two years ago, senior free safety Josh Stevenson suffered an injury in the preseason scrimmage against Notre Dame, and that gave Beckwith his first chance at playing varsity.
Once he got on the field, Beckwith wasn't leaving.
He helped the Cougars win a state title that season, and the recent Air Force Academy commitment is now entering his third year as a starter.
On top of that, he just turned 17.
"That's the biggest thing I could share about Nick is his age," Cougars assistant coach Shane Savoie said. "He's a young senior. At his age, he could just be going into his sophomore year."
Savoie said it's even more rare for a sophomore to start at free safety, a position where the coaches prefer a senior.
"Nick has really matured over the past year," Cougars head coach Jim Hightower said. "He's a hard-hitting safety with a lot of range who plays with a lot of aggressiveness.
"He's a force on the defense. I've really been seeing it on the practice field where he gets the secondary where they need to be. He's taking charge and playing with a lot of confidence."
Beckwith is the first Cougar to commit to a service academy since Jonathan Harding signed with Air Force in 2018 (before eventually landing Navy).
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive back narrowed his choices to Mississippi State and Air Force before choosing the Falcons.
"I think it does take a special kind of kid to want to go to a service academy and be in that structure and environment," Savoie said. " They really do have a lot to offer. From listening to their recruiting pitch, I would be looking at that as a career path for my own son."
Over the past two years, Savoie said Beckwith has shown the most improvement in his reaction to plays.
Last year, Beckwith totaled 110 tackles with seven pass break-ups and two interceptions. He said the Air Force coaches were impressed with his height/weight combination.
"They said I was true to my (listed) size," Beckwith said. "They wanted the measurables, and they said they needed help from some big playmakers in the secondary."
The Falcons went 10-3 last season with a 31-28 win over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl. Since he was hired in 2007, head coach Troy Calhoun has led Air Force to 11 bowl appearances. In 1985, the program finished the season ranked No. 5 in the nation.