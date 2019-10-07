1. St. Thomas More (4-1)
STM remains No. 1 in the Super 10 after another gut-wrenching loss to Catholic-Baton Rouge, but let’s ignore the 52-50 final score for a moment. Assuming the Bears didn’t crush the Cougars, which wasn’t expected, it would have been difficult to drop STM regardless of the outcome. At least according to MaxPreps’ computer rankings, Catholic-BR is the top-ranked team in Louisiana. So even a loss wasn’t going to change our minds about who the best team in Acadiana is, and in reality, Friday’s game helped solidify that notion. If things, quite literally, bounce the Cougars’ way against the Bears, we’d be having a completely different conversation. STM must refocus quickly, however, as a road trip to Westgate awaits. The Tigers put up 70 points on Denham Springs last week.
Up next: Friday at Westgate (4-1)
2. Acadiana (5-0, 2-0)
It’s extremely relative considering the competition level — and it’s not like their offense was poor by any means — but the Wreckin’ Rams were held under 30 points in their first three games. In the past two games, Acadiana has scored 134 points while holding Sulphur and Southside to 14 points apiece. Moreover, three Rams halfbacks rushed for more than 100 yards each in the 64-14 win against the Sharks last week. That’s quite a way to start league play and is further evidence the Rams are the class of District 3-5A. Barbe and Sam Houston will have their say in the district race, and Acadiana certainly can’t afford to overlook a Comeaux team that beat them last year. Still, an undefeated regular season is certainly in the cards.
Up next: Friday versus Comeaux (2-3, 1-1)
3. Notre Dame (5-0)
Perhaps the Pioneers’ 38-22 win against Kaplan was a little closer than expected — the Pirates led 16-14 at halftime — but Notre Dame responded with 17 unanswered points in the third quarter en route to their 49th straight regular- season win. The 2-3 Pirates may not be as strong as they have been in previous years, but they’re still a well-coached, physical team that had played the Pios tough the previous two seasons. So all things considered, this was a solid victory for Notre Dame as it turns to district play. It was nice to see quarterback Ben Broussard, who injured his throwing hand before the season started and has eased back into action, throw his first touchdown this season. He also caught one from Parker Seilhan.
Up next: Friday at Welsh (1-4)
4. Lafayette Christian (4-1)
There aren’t many changes to the Super 10 from last week, but LCA flipping positions with Iota is one. That’s to reward the Knights for making the long trip to Shreveport and beating perennial Division I power Evangel 35-28. Yes, the Eagles were 1-3 entering the game, but their losses were to Bastrop, Pulaski Academy (Ark.) and West Monroe. Clearly, the Division I semifinalists were challenging themselves, but LCA had no interest in giving them their second win this season. The Knights are now referring to junior Sage Ryan as “Three Phase Sage,” which is a fantastic nickname and also fitting of his performance against the Eagles. He returned a punt for a touchdown, returned a fumble for a score on defense and caught a touchdown pass from Errol Rogers Jr. Rogers had his best game, completing 18 of 24 passes for 281 yards and three scores.
Up next: Friday versus Lake Arthur (3-2)
5. Iota (5-0)
Five games into the season, and Luke Doucet has already rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns. That comes after rushing for 319 yards and two touchdowns during a 30-7 win against North Vermilion. The 23-point margin of victory was the Bulldogs’ smallest of the season, which says plenty about how dominant the Class 3A semifinalists have been. Much of that has to do with Doucet, who is averaging 12.3 yards per carry, and adefense that hasn’t given up more than 14 points in any game. But Friday’s district opener at Church Point should be Iota’s stiffest to date. The Bears also have the added benefit of not having played last week, as their road game against St. Louis was canceled.
Up next: Friday at Church Point (2-2)
6. Carencro (4-1)
Since scoring only six points in a season-opening loss to rival Acadiana, Carencro is averaging 54.8 points per game, highlighted by 71-point performance against Washington-Marion on Sept. 27. Last week’s 58-19 victory against St. Martinville was slightly less explosive from a point standpoint, but not in terms of yardage. The Bears racked up 590 total yards against the Tigers, including 517 rushing. Kendrell Williams ran for 242 yards with scoring jaunts of 70 and 86 yards, while Traylon Prejean picked up 228 yards and four touchdowns, including a 60-yard score. This is clearly an elite offense. If the defense can hold up their end of the bargain, the Bears will be formidable in District 5-4A.
Up next: Friday at Teurlings Catholic (4-1)
7. Teurlings Catholic (4-1)
Teurlings switches spots with Breaux Bridge in the Super 10 after downing the Tigers 41-35 last week. The Rebels have now won the past nine games in the series, but the 31st edition of this rivalry was much harder fought than the past two. Teurlings breezed to blowout victories in 2017 and 2018, but it sweated this one out after Breaux Bridge recovered an onside kick with under a minute remaining. Still, the Rebels won because they did the little things right, especially on special teams. Ian Judice connected on both of his field goals, and Coleman Bond returned a punt for a touchdown. Teurlings also showed its offense is not just about the passing game, as Larkin Spring rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns. The Rebels’ district opener against Carencro is a fascinating matchup on paper.
Up next: Friday versus Carencro (4-1)
8. Breaux Bridge (4-1)
First things first: The Tigers proved their 4-0 record was no fluke against Teurlings. They easily could have quit when they went down by two scores with under five minutes remaining in the game, largely due to a tough break on special teams, but Gavan Courville engineered a 61-yard scoring drive to cut the Rebels’ lead to six. Then Breaux Bridge recovered a perfectly-executed onside kick to give them a shot at a miracle comeback. Still, outside a few big plays, the Tigers struggled to move the ball with consistency. Star wide receiver Dartravien Girod is going to see double teams this season, so it’s critical for Breaux Bridge’s other skill position players to provide production. Nevertheless, this is a very good team that should be considered the favorite in its district.
Up next: Friday at Cecilia (2-3)
9. Eunice (4-1)
Eunice’s 33-7 win against Abbeville was one of a handful of games that was delayed by lightning, but the Bobcats controlled the disjointed contest from start to finish. Eunice held the Wildcats to 108 yards and intercepted a pair of passes. Offensively, Simeon Ardoin had an efficient night passing, completing 8 of 12 passes for 129 yards and two scores. Simeon’s brother, Deon, who rushed for two scores, was on the receiving end of one of his touchdown passes. After playing 3A teams in four of their five non-district contests, Eunice will now play exclusively 4A teams. Their district slate starts on the road against a solid Rayne team. The Bobcats have won five of the eight meetings against the Wolves since they started playing annually in 2011.
Up next: Friday at Rayne (3-2)
10. Opelousas Catholic (5-0)
The Vikings continue to roll, picking up their fifth win of the season by shutting down Port Allen in the second half en route to a 42-21 victory. It wasn’t as dominant of a performance as some of OC’s previous wins, but the Vikings still ended up plus-1 in the turnover margin and totaled 400 yards. The big district test comes in two weeks against Catholic-Pointe Coupee, but if they continue to hold teams to 21 points or fewer, the Vikings could be 10-0 entering the playoffs.
Up next: Thursday versus St. Edmund (3-2)
On the outside looking in: Vermilion Catholic (4-1), Westgate (4-1), Church Point (2-2), Catholic-New Iberia (2-3)