ABBEVILLE — The St. Louis Saints didn't leave much room for error in Wednesday's Region II-3A Meet at Wildcat Stadium.
Otherwise respectable champions from other districts hardly had a chance to catch their breath, so complete was the charge.
And when St. Louis eased up a bit, Iowa and Lake Charles College Prep picked up the pace.
In the end, St. Louis won the girls title over E.D. White, and Iowa the boys crown 88-87 over LCCP.
One notable exception to the rule was Church Point senior Olivia Bundy, who calmly stepped off victories in both of her hurdles challenges — 15.38 at 100 meters and 45.51 at 300.
“I like the 300 better,” Bundy said. “The longer the race, the faster I run. I've been running track for 6 years now, and it's always been the hurdles for me.”
Bundy, who smiled with amusement when asked if she had been beaten yet this year, will get the chance to finish off a perfect campaign at next Friday's LHSAA State Meet at LSU.
“I wanted to run the 300s in a low 45 seconds, and I've done that,” she said. “And I was looking to get into the 14s in the 100 hurdles (14.96 season best).. And I've done them both.”
An ex-volleyball player who acknowledged having “ups” on that court, Bundy is mulling over scholarship offers.
“I've had a few,” said Bundy, who also ran in the 100- and 200-meter dashes for Church Point.
She won't be intimidated by the challenge,
The meet's other hurdles phenom, Abbeville's Rashard Cormier, had a rougher time of it. He placed third in the 110 race and second in the 300 with a 40.7 a week after setting the AHS school record at 40.1 in district last week.
“Rachard can win State,” coach Kip Duplantis said. “He's worked really hard. Lives right next to the stadium and can practice here on his own.”
Cormier dropped basketball to focus on track this year and still has a chance to finish on a high note next week. He will not have the 4x100 and 4x200 relays to run next week, which should help.
“This will be my first trip to the state meet,” he said. “So I'm happy. But I'm not ecstatic. I'm glad to be going, but I'm disappointed about today.”