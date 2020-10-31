Ron Charles, Rayne
Not too many running backs can say they’ve had 200 yards in a game, much less five touchdowns. Charles accomplished both of those feats Friday night in a 49-7 blowout victory over North Vermilion. The Wolves’ workhorse finished with 214 yards on the ground and five touchdowns on 23 carries and just couldn’t be stopped as he carried his team to victory.
JuJuan Johnson, Lafayette Christian
Johnson came out firing in the Knights’ 42-21 victory over Notre Dame to kick off district play, as he finished with 224 yards through the air and three touchdowns, two of which were long bombs over 50 yards. He was composed in the pocket and kept his eyes downfield and has filled in admirably as the Knights’ starting quarterback as a freshman.
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
Bech kept up his dominant pace this week in a 42-19 win over rival Teurlings, finishing with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The four-star recruit has been unstoppable this season and recently reopened his recruitment after receiving offers from LSU and other power five schools.
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
The Vermilion Catholic Eagles once again had their receivers deliver a great performance, and Allums led the way with 10 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown en route to a 42-6 victory over Highland Baptist. Allums has excelled in the slot and is also the Eagles’ kicker, drilling six-of-six extra points on the night.
KK Reno, Catholic-NI
When the Catholic offense is rolling like it was Friday night in a 42-0 shutout over West St. Mary, that usually means KK Reno had a big night. Reno has been the motor that makes the Panthers’ offense go, and he delivered a big-time performance with 121 yards on the ground and four touchdowns to help get his team back in the win column.