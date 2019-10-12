You don’t need to explain the mettle of the Teurlings Catholic football program to Tony Courville.
Carencro's third-year coach knows all about it, having served as an assistant coach under former Rebels coach Sonny Charpentier for 10 years. His son, Michael, played at Teurlings and serves on Courville’s staff at Carencro.
So when Carencro took a 31-14 lead into halftime Friday night at Rebel Stadium, scoring 24 unanswered points off three takeaways and a turnover on downs, Courville didn’t exhale. He knew the Rebels were coming.
“Being a part of this program for 10 years, I know how those kids tick,” Courville said of Teurlings. “I told (my players) in that locker room they were not going to give up. They will not give up until the last second is off that clock.
“I predicted the future, unfortunately.”
The Rebels (4-2, 0-1) held the Bears (5-1, 1-0) scoreless in the second half, frustrating Carencro’s potent but short-handed veer attack. Halfback Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean injured his leg early in the second quarter and didn’t return.
But Carencro withstood Prejean’s injury to preserve a 31-27 victory to open District 5-4A play. After Teurlings cut the Carencro lead to one score following place kicker Ian Judice’s second successful field goal in the third quarter, the Bears regained possession with two minutes and 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
Carencro didn’t give it back until 13 minutes and 31 seconds later. On the 19th play of the drive, the Bears elected to kick a 21-yard field goal, which was blocked by Paxton Martin.
Despite the dramatic momentum swing, the Bears caught one last break to all but seal the game. The first play of the ensuing drive was a passed that tipped of a Teurlings receivers’ hands and landed right into the arms of Carencro cornerback Jonathan Green.
“We knew they had it in them all season, but we haven’t seen that in them all season,” said Bears halfback Kendrell Williams of his team’s defense. “They came through.”
Williams, the Bears’ leading rusher who shoulder much of the load Friday with Prejean going down, put the game away with a 2-yard run on fourth-and-2 from the Teurlings 17 with under a minute remaining. Williams finished with a game-high 119 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
“It affected me emotionally, but it motivated me more,” Williams said of Prejean’s injury. “That’s my brother, my blood brother.”
Aside from stealing possessions from the Rebels, Carencro was exceedingly fortunate on almost all of their own miscues. The Bears fumbled the ball five times but only lost one, which set up Judice’s 34-yard field goal to make it a 31-27 game late in the third quarter.
“It’s funny how this game plays out sometimes,” Courville said.
The way the game started, it looked like it was going to be a long night for the Carencro defense.
After Williams gashed Teurlings for a 62-yard touchdown on the first series of the game, the Rebels scored 14 unanswered points, needing only six offensive snaps to take a seven-point lead. Sammy LeBlanc found Devin Chavis on a 55-yard touchdown on the Rebels’ opening drive.
Carencro then went three-and-out and, after a short punt, Tyler Brinkman scored from 12 yards out on the third play of the ensuing drive. Brinkman, who finished with 56 yards on 10 carries, saw significant action with starting tailback Spring Larkin dealing with an injury.
“We had momentum on our side, and they came right back at us,” Courville said. “I thought it was going to be one of those damn track meets again. That’s what I definitely did not want -- a track meet.”
But a flip suddenly switched after Carencro went three-and-out again.
Ra’shad Onezime, the district’s reigning Defensive MVP, juggled an interception and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown, cutting back across the field to score. Onezime often played inside the box as a linebacker as part of the Bears’ defensive game plan against the Rebels.
“As I caught it, I hit the sideline because we’re taught to attack the sideline,” Onezime said. “Once I notice Teurlings was flowing that way, I looked back to my backside and saw that there was nothing but grass. So I cut back, hoping the defender didn’t get me, and I had a couple blocks down the field.”
On the ensuing kickoff, sophomore Josiah Granger forced a fumble, which was recovered by teammate Nicholas Eagins. Prejean, still playing at the time, scored two plays later on a 24-yard touchdown.
Two plays into the next Teurlings drive, Bears freshman defensive back David Journet intercepted a pass, setting up a 60-yard scoring drive. Carencro quarterback Tavion Faulk plunged into the end zone from a yard out to make it a 28-14 game.
Teurlings unsuccessfully attempted to fake a punt on its next series, giving the Bears the ball at the Rebels’ 45. Place kicker Jaron Royer punctuated the drive by nailing a 37-yard field goal.
“I’ve been saying this all year long: We’ve been a work in progress, and we’re still getting better,” Courville said of the Bears’ defense, which he put through a scheme change in the offseason. “We’re getting better week by week. It’s been a week-by-week process, and we’re definitely getting better. Some of these younger kids are settling into positions.
“Sometimes it’s just being in the right place at the right time. … So, yes, luck played a little bit into it, but I’ll take it.”