CHURCH POINT — Following an 0-2 start against tough competition, Church Point needed an edge Friday night. The road didn’t figure to get much easier playing the No. 7-ranked team in Class 3A in Kaplan.
The solution? Head coach J.C. Arceneaux channeled what he called “his best Gus Malzahn impression” to give his team an edge in its 20-6 win.
Arceneaux turned to what he called “traditional Wing-T plays from a different look.” Truth be told, some of the plays Church Point ran looked awfully similar to what offensive minds call “run-pass options,” better known by the short-hand of RPOs.
“We picked up that stuff at a Wing-T seminar we went to this summer,” Arceneaux said. “It looks different, but really its class Wing-T stuff but just from a different angle and look.”
The RPO is simple in its ideology — get the ball where people aren’t. So, when Church Point needed a big play, the majority of them came from these sets.
Church Point, lining up in shotgun more than normal, got three runs of 58-yards or more Friday night, only one of them out of their usual formation.
The Bears (1-2), a traditional tight Wing-T team, usually rely on misdirection plays with an under-center quarterback. But, when Church Point set up in a shotgun with three wide receivers vertically stacked up on one side of the formation with fullback Rodney Dupuis lined up next to quarterback Brandt Boone, something magical was ready to happen.
Boone, gave to Dupuis for a 69-yard touchdown to give Church Point a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. However, out of the same formation later in the game, Boone took the snap and whipped a quick screen pass to Gavin Richard in the receiver stack.
That offensive advantage served the Bears well, but it was a disciplined defensive game that ensured they wouldn’t start off 0-3.
Playing tremendous assignment football, Church Point didn’t allow an offensive play of more than 15 yards Friday night.
“We took the same approach we did with them last year,” Arceneaux said. “With a team like Kaplan, you can either be the hammer or you can be the nail. We had to be more physical with them if we wanted to have a chance, and we did that tonight.”
And those two losses to Notre Dame and Southside start the season? The trial by fire proved to be beneficial for Church Point.
“You hear about Southside and they’re in their first year of varsity ball. But those guys have taken all the snaps for three years there. They’re an experienced football team. And Notre Dame is Notre Dame; they’ve always been one of the premiere football programs in the state.”