The Notre Dame Pioneers were hungry to get back on their home field after not having played in over a week, and they showed no signs of rust Thursday against Catholic of New Iberia.
The No. 1-seeded Lady Pios were taking on the No. 8-seeded Lady Panthers to see who would get to the Division III semifinals, and the Lady Pios came out swinging after a bye week and cruised to an 11-1 quarterfinals victory in five innings of play.
It appeared that the Lady Panthers might have hope after containing the top of the Lady Pios’ lineup in the first inning, but the Lady Pios broke things open with six runs in the second.
“At the beginning of the year our ultimate goal is to win the last game we play,” Lady Pios coach Dale Serie said. “That means finding a way to get to Sulphur, and I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the schedule we’re putting them through, the competition we put them through. It’s exciting that they were able to get it done.
"I think the first inning was just kind of seeing what the game plan was and what they (Catholic-New Iberia) were doing. I thought as the game went on we were able to make some adjustments.”
The Lady Pios’ lineup was strong once again and was complemented by a strong performance in the circle by Corine Poncho, who threw four innings and allowed only one hit.
“I went and scouted them (Catholic) the other day and thought it would be a good matchup for Corine,” Serie said. “With her velo and her hitting her spots, her being able to work in and out a little bit. We thought it would be a good matchup. She hasn’t been throwing much, but we played three intersquads prior to today, so I felt like she was the one that we needed to put the ball in her hand.
"This was actually her first high school playoff game ever, so for her to be able to throw and be able to do the things she did, I’m excited for her.”
Poncho was able to strike out three batters in large part due to her new rise ball pitch, and she also played a key role with her bat, delivering a home run in the second inning.
“Yesterday we had a scrimmage, and I was feeling really confident,” Poncho said. “I just started throwing a rise ball, and I felt confident in that yesterday. I was able to throw it and get a couple strikeouts. When I hit that home run, the umpire called it high my first pitch, so I knew she (pitcher Mia Poirier) was coming back high, so I just let it go.
"Everyone was really hype. I wish we would’ve got more runs, but it was enough for us. We push each other and hold each other accountable for things, and it just helps us get better.”
While Lady Pios’ home run leader Maci Bergeron struggled at the plate, her teammates picked her up with home runs from Poncho and Abigail Savoy as well as some big hits from the bottom of the order.
“We have to be able to show that there’s more to our team,” Serie said. “We love when Maci (Bergeron) gets going of course, but for us to be able to score 11 runs, it kind of sends a message that there are some other girls on our team that can show up.
"I’m just excited that she (Bergeron) has those two girls (Savoy and Poncho) hitting around her to take some pressure off her. It’s important that those girls (at the bottom of the order) go because when they go, it alleviates a lot of pressure from the top.”
The Lady Pios are showing no signs of slowing down heading into Sulphur, and they'll be taking on No. 5-seeded St. Charles in the semis next week in their quest for a third straight Division III championship.
“It feels good because this is what we wanted, this is what we worked for,” Serie said. “Just dealing with everything from losing the season last year to COVID, I’m just excited for our girls in getting the opportunity to defend. I know there’s still some good teams out there, and they’re all well-coached.”