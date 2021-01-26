BOYS BASKETBALL
Delcambre 63, Loreauville 46
St. Thomas More 67, Northside 61
Notre Dame 72, Lake Arthur 27
Walker 52, Carencro 47
Eunice 53, Teurlings 45
Opelousas 59, Cecilia 44
Beau Chene 67, Breaux Bridge 27
Madison Prep 68, Southside 41
Delcambre 64, Houma Christian 54
West St. mary 46, Ascension Episcopal 34
Ville Platte 60, Church Point 36
Opelousas Catholic 82, Catholic-PC 31
Iota 66, Pine Prairie 47
Crowley 70, Kaplan 36
North Central 80, St. Edmund 44
Vermilion Catholic 56, Centerville 47
Barbe 85, Welsh 57
Washington-Marion 54, North Vermilion 46
Central Catholic 76, Covenant Christian 28
Highland Baptist 76, Hanson 30
Hathaway 75, Bell City 51
Midland 55, Glenmora 42
DELCAMBRE (63) Jaxon Wiggins 9, Thomas Jones 19, Kaleb Comeaux 16, Cayland Torres 13, Cheyenne Randle 6. Totals: 23 (3) 8-16.
LOREAUVILLE (46) Kylon Polk 3, Calep Jacop 11, Reece Suire 5, Nick Deal 11, Jahen Williams 4, Hayden Benoit 12. Totals: 12 (5) 7-13.
Delcambre 15 15 20 13 - 63
Loreauville 7 9 18 12 - 46
3-pointers - DEL: Wiggins 2, Jones 1; LOR: Polk 1, Suire 1, Deal 1, Benoit 2. Total Fouls: DEL 9, LOR 15.
ST. THOMAS MORE (67) Christian Landry 5, Jaden Shelvin 27, Carter Domingue 28, Evan Savoy 5, Bryce Boullion 2. Totals: 14 (9) 12-14.
NORTHSIDE (61) Zion McCoy 21, Javien Moore 12, Tyler Harris 8, Jayden Dugas 6, Johntrell Thomas 10, Jamarien Johnnie 4. Totals: 4 (9) 6-7.
St. Thomas More 16 13 15 23 - 67
Northside 17 12 12 20 - 61
3-pointers - STM: Landry 1, Shelvin 3, Domingue 4, Savoy 1; NSIDE: McCoy 3, Moore 4, Dugas 2. Total Fouls: STM 10, NSIDE 13.
Notre Dame 72, Lake Arthur 27
LAKE ARTHUR (27) Bryce Donnely 3, Aiden Duhon 9, Ray Levi 3, Bo Thomessee 3, B. Mczeu 4, Icenyon Boese 5. Totals: 8 (2) 5-11.
NOTRE DAME (72) Parker McNees 21, Chris Schmid 2, Zach Lamm 17, Nick Swacker 3, Gabe Leonards 8, Sam Bernard 3, Teddy Menard 4, Lucas Simon 8, Gienn Hunter 4, Joey Brinkman 2. Totals: 17 (10) 8-13.
Lake Arthur 6 7 4 10 - 27
Notre Dame 15 12 29 16 - 72
3-pointers - LA: Thomessee 1, Boese 1; ND: McNees 5, Lamm 4, Bernard 1. Total Fouls: LA 11, ND 12.
Eunice 53, Teurlings 45
TEURLINGS (45) Caleb Thomas 8, Collin Sinitiere 6, Bradford Cain 5, Ju Guy 2, Trey Parker 2, Matthew Marceaux 14, Cooper Baudoin 4, Coleman Bond 4. Totals: 19 (1) 4-13.
EUNICE (53) Treylon Cooper 11, Terrance Shilow 10, Fred Guillory 7, Simeon Ardoin 5, Shaun Hudson 12, Kevin Thomas 3, Gavin Oliver 3, Clarence Arceneaux 2. Totals: 16 (5) 6-8.
Teurlings 11 11 9 14 - 45
Eunice 13 18 13 9 - 53
3-pointer - TEUR: Thomas 1; EUN: Cooper 1, Guillory 1, Ardoin 1, Hudson 1, Oliver 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 11, EUN 14.
Opelousas 59, Cecilia 44
CECILIA (44) R. Collins 2, K. Tolliver 3, D. Wiltz 9, J.B. Wiltz 11, A. Ledet 19. Totals: 9 (7) 5-7.
OPELOUSAS (59) Lamare Amos 4, Tayden Lazard 6, Mehhi Jones 5, Tyrone Gentris 3, Ton’Tayvion McGhee 14, Tavomie Gibson 9, Kylan Williams 10. Totals: 13 (8) 9-17.
Cecilia 8 20 11 5 - 44
Opelousas 14 17 11 17 - 59
3-pointers - CEC: D. Wilts 3, Ledet 4; OPEL: Lazard 2, Jones 1, Gentris 1, McGhee 2, Williams 2. Total Fouls: CEC 20, OPEL 13.
LATE BOXES
Northside 53, Grand Lake 45 (OT)
GRAND LAKE (45) G. Boudreaux 12, T. Young 9, E. Fountain 8, K. Taylor 6, B. Copper 6, B. Aguillard 4. Totals: 13 (6) 13-18.
NORTHSIDE (53) J. Moore 20, T. Harris 12, J. Johnnie 8, Z. McCoy 6, E. Prejean 5, J. Thomas 2. Totals:17 (6) 13-15
Grand Lake 15 8 4 3 - 45
Northside 9 11 4 11 - 53
3-pointers - GL: Boudreaux 1, Young 3, Copper 2; NSIDE: Moore 3, Harris 1, Mccoy 1, Prejean 1. Total Fouls: GL 13, NSIDE 12.
St. Thomas More 49, North Central 43
ST. THOMAS MORE (49) Christian Landry 4, Jaden Shelvin 6, Carter Domingue 22, Jack Bech 15, Bryce Boullion 2. Totals: 18 (2) 7-11.
NORTH CENTRAL (43) Devion Levergne 10, Reginald Stoner 15, MaKinnis Savoy 4, Derrick Tezeno 10, Jamacey Cane 4. Totals: 14 (4) 3-3.
St. Thomas More 10 13 8 18 - 49
North Central 17 8 7 11 - 43
3-pointers - STM: Domingue 2; NC: Levergne 2, Stoner 1, Tezeno 1. Total Fouls: STM 7, NC 10.
SCHEDULES
Wednesday’s Games
Breaux Bridge at Franklin, Mamou at Westminster, St. Edmund at Bunkie,
Thursday’s Games
Patterson at Beau Chene, Vermilion Catholic at Teurlings, Bell City at Midland,
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Comeaux at Acadiana, Barbe at Lafayette, New Iberia at Southside, Sam Houston at Sulphur,
4-4A - North Vermilion at Eunice, LaGrange at Washington-Marion,
5-4A - St. Thomas More at Carencro, Westgate at Northside, Vermilion Catholic at Teurlings,
6-4A - Opelousas at Breaux Bridge, Livonia at Cecilia,
5-3A - Church Point at Mamou, Iota at Northwest, Ville Platte at Pine Prairie,
6-3A - Kaplan at Abbeville, Erath at Crowley, St. Martinville at David Thibodaux,
6-2A - Welsh at Lafayette Christian, Notre Dame at Port Barre,
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette, Catholic-NI at Delcambre, Loreauville at Franklin, West St. Mary at Houma Christian,
5-1A - North Central at Opelousas Catholic, Westminster at Catholic-PC, Sacred Heart at St. Edmund,
8-1A - Centerville at Hanson, Highland Baptist at Central Catholic, Covenant Christian at Vermilion Catholic,
7-B - Lacassine at Episcopal of Acadiana, Hathaway at JS Clark,
6-C - Hackberry at Northside Christian, Starks at Johnson Bayou,
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Hamilton Christian,
GIRLS BASKETBALL
St. Thomas More 60, Northside 22
Lafayette Christian 82, Acadiana 32
Southside 45, Vermilion Catholic 42
LaGrange 72, Rayne 35
Beau Chene 49, Breaux Bridge 46
Opelousas 60, Beau Chene 29
Iota 54, Pine Prairie 43
Lake Arthur 83, Notre Dame 40
Franklin 57, Catholic-NI 40
Opelousas Catholic 53, Catholic-PC 14
St. Edmund 41, North Central 36
Sacred Heart-VP 49, Westminster 22
Vermilion Catholic 59, Centerville 24
Central Catholic 65, Covenant Christian 25
Highland Baptist 46, Hanson 31
Hathaway 87, Bell City 43
Midland 45, Glenmora 42
ST. THOMAS MORE (60) Izzy Carter 2, Angelle Doucet 6, Claire Hader 16, Sophie Perkins 4, Madison Prejean 7, Olivia Guidry 13, Emily Leblanc 6, Anna Saccaro 2, AC Froelich 4. Totals: 15 (9) 3-7.
NORTHSIDE (22) Makyra Thibodeaux 5, Areiona Alexander 1, Shanell Celestine 4, Janni Martin 2, Alaysha Veal 4, Mackenzie Bruno 2, Olijah Clay 3, Katelyn Simon 1. Totals: 9 (0) 4-16.
St. Thomas More 15 20 12 12 - 60
Northside 8 2 4 8 -22
3-pointer - STM: Doucet 2, Hader 4, Prejean 1, Guidry 1, Leblanc 1. Total Fouls: STM 13, NSIDE 11.
