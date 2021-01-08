BOYS BASKETBALL
Morgan City 53, Comeaux 50
Lafayette High 51, Northside 48
St. Thomas More 58, Dunham 52
New Iberia 47, Ellender 45
Plaquemine 71, Southside 52
St. Martinville 82, Beau Chene 76 (3 OTs)
Eunice 61, Rosepine 52
Rayne 62, Breaux Bridge 57
Cecilia 62, Abbeville 53
ESA 70, Erath 56
Church Point 81, Lake Arthur 35
Ascension Episcopal 52, Catholic-NI 45
Opelousas Catholic 94, Sacred Heart-VP 60
St. Edmund 51, Northside Christian 48
Westminster 65, Vermilion Catholic 55
ST. MARTINVILLE (82) Jalen Mitchell 16, Andrew Savoy 10, Jayvyn Duncan 2, Xavier Kately 4, Harvey Broussard 33, Mandrel Butler 2, Davontre Alexander 15. Totals: 31 (3) 11-20.
BEAU CHENE (76) D. Eaglin 13, Jhyka Sharp 12, Titus Thomas 27, D’Vondrake Arvie 17, Daylon Charles 3, Treylin Jones 2, Devon Manuel 2. Totals: 23 (7) 9-10.
St. Martinville 17 16 20 8 6 2 13 - 82
Beau Chene 14 9 18 20 6 2 7 - 76
3-pointers - SMSH: Mitchell 2, Broussard 1; BC: Eaglin 1, Sharp 2, Thomas 2, Arvie 1, Charles 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 8, BC 21.
ELLENDER (45) Preston Bourda 8, Ryan Williams 16, Royal Williams 2, Tamiyi Kerginl 1, D’Ryan James 7, Kodi Smith 2, Dionualei Thomas 9. Totals: 13 (4) 7-16.
NEW IBERIA (47) Allen Walker 6, Jaterrius Fuselier 19, Tylin Bray 4, Jordan Skinner 7, Brennan Chatman 4, Wayne Randell 6, Quinton Cook 1. Totals: 11 (5) 10-21.
Ellender 13 12 6 14 - 45
New Iberia 15 5 11 16 - 47
3-pointers - ELL: Ryan Williams 4; NISH: Fuselier 2, Skinner 2, Chatman 1. Total Fouls: ELL 19, NISH 16.
St. Thomas More 58, Dunham 52
ST. THOMAS MORE (58) Christian Landry 2, Thomas Couvillion 3, Jaden Shelvin 10, Carter Domingue 22, Jack Bech 12, Tobin Thevonot 3, Evan Savoy 3, Jaxon Moncla 3. Totals: 16 (6) 8-12.
DUNHAM (52) Chase Augustus 17, Carlos Stewart 15, Henry Hays 7, Charles Roemer 3, Rhett Greer 6, Shad Levy 2, Jase Augustus 2. Totals: 10 (7) 11-16.
STM 19 6 17 16 - 58
Dunham 19 11 13 9 - 52
3-pointers - STM: Domingue 2, Couvillion 1, Thevenot 1, Savoy 1, Moncla 1; DUN: Steart 4, Hays 1, Roemer 1, Greer 1. Total Fouls: STM 14, DUN 12.
St. Thomas More 63, Country Day 60
ST. THOMAS MORE (73) Christian Landry 6, Jaden Shelvin 18, Carter Domingue 18, Jack Bech 15, Tobin Thevenot 3, Jaxon Moncla 3. Totals: 14 (7) 14-18.
COUNTRY DAY (60) Xane Hunter 16, Hartson Moss 26, Alex Dreyer 5, Gabe Kohlmaier 3, Jordan Tahan 10. Totals: 7 (13) 7-10.
STM 15 11 15 22 - 63
Country Day 16 12 12 18 - 60
3-pointers - STM: Landry 2, Shelvin 2, Domingue 1, Thevenot 1, Moncla 1; CD: Hunter 2, Moss 8, Dreyer 1, Trahan 2. Total Fouls: STM 11, CD 13.
Lafayette 51, Northside 48
NORTHSIDE (48) Z. McCoy 14, J. Thomas 10, J. McGee 9, J. Moore 5, E. Prejean 4, J. Johnnie 4, T. Harris 2. Totals: 17 (2) 12-18.
Lafayette (51) K. Delahoussaye 24, J. Sinegal 11, M. Spencer 7, J. Jackson 5, M. Lege 4. Totals: 17 (5) 12-16.
Northside 12 13 11 12 - 48
LAF 8 8 11 24 - 51
3-pointers - NSIDE: McCoy 1, Moore 1; LAF: Delahoussaye 3, Spencer 2. Total Fouls: NSIDE 18, LAF 15.
Westminster 65, Vermilion Catholic 55
WESTMINSTER (65) Christian Reilszner 8, Cade Lyons 14, Cameron Randle 3, Shawn Spain 5, Hunter Roy 6, Nate Proffitt 8, Brennan Schwartz 21. Totals: 19 (7) 6-16.
VERMILION CATHOLIC (55) Alex Broussard 18, Saul Dartez 7, Chris Lemunier 5, Eric Bourque 8, Ashton Belaire 11, John Robert Allums 6. Totals:10 (9) 8-16.
Westminster 12 15 23 15 - 65
VC 16 17 10 12 - 55
3-pointers - WCA: Lyons 2, Proffitt 2, Schwartz 3; VC: Broussard 3, Dartez 1, Lemunier 1, Bourque 2, Allums 2. Total Fouls: WCA 15, VC 18.
Monday’s Games
Mamou at St. Edmund, Hanson at Loreauville, St. John at Westminster, Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic, Midland at Bell City, Family Christian at Northside Christian,
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Carencro at Acadiana, Comeaux at South Beauregard, Lafayette High at Morgan City, Opelousas Catholic at Southside,
4-4A - North Vermilion at Eunice, Rayne at Abbeville,
5-4A - Carencro at Acadiana, Northside at Breaux Bridge, St. Thomas More at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Teurlings,
6-4A - Beau Chene at Northwest, Northside at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at St. Martinville, Southern Lab at Opelousas,
5-3A - Westlake at Iota, Mamou at Rosepine, Beau Chene at Northwest,
6-3A - Rayne at Abbeville, St. Thomas More at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Teurlings, Vermilion Catholic at Erath, Kaplan at Vermilion Catholic, Cecilia at St. Martinville,
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Welsh, Port Barre at Notre Dame,
7-2A - Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Franklin, Houma Christian at Jeanerette,
5-1A - Catholic-PC at Opelousas Catholic, Peabody at North Central, Opelousas Catholic at Southside, Westminster at South Cameron,
8-1A - Vermilion Catrholic at Erath
7-B - Episcopal of Acadiana at Lacassine, JS Clark at Hathaway,
6-C - Northside Christian at Hackberry, Johnson Bayou at Starks
GIRLS
Teurlings 47, Comeaux 23
Highland Baptist 50, Southside 45
Lake Arthur 88, Church Point 25
Vermilion Catholic 45, Westminster 30
WESTMINSTER (30) Aaliayah Arvie 4, Madison Wilson 4, Bethany Stoute 4, Blakelyn Romero 5, Karley George 6, Amari Jones 7. Totals: 13 4-13.
VERMILION CATHOLIC (45) Emma Gaspard 2, Ava Hebert 17, Karli Frith 14, Kinsley Sellers 8, Samantha Dupre 4. Totals: 12 (2) 15-30.
Westminster 5 15 10 0 - 30
Vermilion Cath. 15 13 6 11 - 45
3-pointers - VC: Hebert 2. Total Fouls: VC 9, WCA 20.
Highland Baptist 50, Southside 45
SOUTHSIDE (45) M. Singleton 7, S. Lundy 7, E. Key 8, C. Domingue 13, M. Guidry 8, A. Comeaux 2. Totals: 14 (3) 8-12.
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (50) Dusti Abshire 3, Bri Sensley 13, M’Kiyiah Olivier 11, Nia Johnson 2, Kori Builliard 2, Marin Barras 19. Totals: 15 (2) 14-18.
Southside 9 10 14 12 - 45
Highland 14 11 14 11 - 50
3-pointers - SOUTH: Key 2, Lundy 1; HIGH: Sensley 1, Olivier 1. Total Fouls: HIGH 14, SOUTH 15.
Abbeville 63, Northside 45
NORTHSIDE (45) Makyra Thibodeaux 9, Shanell Celestine 14, Alaysha Veal 4, Mackenzie Bruno 15, Ararat Alexander 3. Totals: 18 (0) 9-13.
ABBEVILLE (63) Alissa Richard 18, Chelsea Stewart 20, Glory’yona Walker 8, Dematria Briggs 4, Ja’Learreia Saelv 13. Totals: 16 (7) 10-13.
Northside 11 8 12 14 - 45
Abbeville 7 22 13 21 - 63
3-pointers - ABBE: Richard 4, Stewart 3. Total Fouls: NSIDE 12, ABBE 15.
Teurlings 47, Comeaux 23
TEURLINGS (47) Larasia Clark 13, Kennedy Sinitiere 2, Leigh Labrie 16, Kaitlyn Kimbler 2, Keeley Johnson 12, Lauren Delhomme 2. Totals: 18 (1) 8-17.
COMEAUX (23) D. Andrus 2, L. Labit 12, l. Johnson 3, A. Edwards 3, L. Thompson 3. Totals: 6 (3) 2-9.
Teurlings 21 6 13 7 - 47
Comeaux 5 7 4 7 - 23
3-pointers - TEUR: Johnson 1; COM: Johnson 1, Edwards 1, Thompson 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 12, COM 13.
Catholic-NI 47, Delcambre 20
DELCAMBRE (20) Treasure Harris 6, Shaniya Roy 2, Kyora Gary 6, Nortaysia Carter 6. Totals: 5 (2) 4-15.
CATHOLIC-NI (47) Khameron Grayson 15, Zy’Rien Green 21, McKenzie Narcisse 2, Caroline Whipple 5, Rylee Borel 4. Totals: 19 (2) 3-9.
Delcambre 5 8 0 7 - 20
Catholic-NI 4 12 21 13 - 47
3-pointer - DEL: Gary 2; CATH: Grayson 1, Whipple 1. Total Fouls: DEL 12, CATH 15.
Monday’s Games
St. Edmund at Mamou, Midland at Bell City, Buckeye at JS Clark,
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Comeaux at Beau Chene, Lake Arthur at Lafayette High, Parkview Baptist at New Iberia, Opelousas Catholic at Southside,
4-4A - Eunice at North Vermilion,
5-4A - Carencro at St. Thomas More, Northside at Westgate, Teurlings at St. Michael,
6-4A - Comeaux at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Opelousas, Cecilia at Livonia,
5-3A - Mamou at Church Point, Northwest at Iota, Pine Prairie at Ville Platte,
6-3A - Abbeville at Kaplan, Crowley at Erath, David Thibodaux at St. Martinville,
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Welsh, Notre Dame at Port Barre,
7-2A - Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Franklin,
5-1A - Opelousas Catholic at Southside, Westminster at South Cameron,
8-1A - Hanson at Centerville, Central Catholic at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Covenant Christian,
7-B - JS Clark at Hathaway,
Wednesday’s Games
Mamou at Eunice, Church Point at St. Edmund.