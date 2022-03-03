Getting off to a fast start is a goal for most coaches and players.
So much so that it can actually decide the game's outcome.
Lafayette Christian got off to a great start in its Division III semifinal game against Episcopal of Baton Rouge, opening with a 13-0 run in a 62-46 victory on Thursday at the Cajundome.
“You don’t want to be down early this time of the year,” LCA coach Jacob Broussard said. “We have played in a ton of different scenarios. So, we’ve been down early and we’ve been up early and we’ve learned how to win both ways. But I’d much rather play from ahead than play from behind.”
Lafayette Christian (27-8) led 17-2 after the first quarter and 26-6 with 4:28 remaining in the second quarter.
“I thought we came out and jumped on them in the first quarter,” said Broussard, whose Knights will face Newman at 4 p.m. Saturday for the state title. “That was part of our game plan coming in. So proud of how our kids fought and battled for 32 minutes. To lead wire to wire in a game in March, that is extremely tough to do.”
LCA advances to the state final for the first time since 2019 when it won its third consecutive state championship in Division IV.
“It’s huge,” Broussard said. “We have played in nine straight Top 28s. We have a chance to take it a step further this year, so we kind of broke that little curse we had going on. For an opportunity for our kids to play for a championship in the Cajundome is sweet.”
The Knights were led by Braylon Richard and Scotty Woodcock with 15 points each. Richard added six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
“Just confidence,” Richard said of the key to his success. “Believing in my game and believing in what I work on every day and what we work on as a team in practice.”
After a slow start, Episcopal found its footing in the second period and trailed 30-18 at halftime. Episcopal (26-8) opened the third quarter by outscoring LCA 11-6 to pull within seven at 36-29 with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter.
But that’s as close as they would get.
LCA closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run and extended the lead to 48-29 with 5:41 left in the game.
“Coach just told us to keep calm, be patient on offense and keep rebounding,” said LCA’s Kam Williams, who finished with nine points, five rebounds, two steals and a block. “We’ll pull the win out.”
Episcopal was led by Stewart Bonnecaze and T.J. Callahan, who combined for 39 of Episcopal’s 46 points. Bonnecaze finished with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Callahan added 15 points.
LCA 62, Episcopal 46
LCA (62): Braylon Richard 15; Kam Williams 9; Deon Wheeler 2; Sam Taylor 4; Daejan Senegal 7; Masey Lewis 8; Scotty Woodcock 15; Jason Mcavlay 2. Team Totals: 18 (6) 8-12 62.
EPISCOPAL (46): Stewart Bonnecaze 24; T.J. Callahan 15; R.J. Pickney 4; David Cresson 1; Parker Madison 2. Team Totals: 15 (3) 7-12 46.
LCA 17 13 22 10 - 62
EHS 2 16 18 10 - 46
3-pointers: LCA Richard; Williams; Senegal; Woodcock 3. EHS Callahan 3. Total Fouls: LCA 11; EHS 12. Foul Outs: EHS David Cresson. Technicals: none.