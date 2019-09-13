ABBEVILLE - Opelousas Catholic junior wide receiver Keon Coleman served notice Friday in the Vikings' 33-21 win at Vermilion Catholic.
Already known as an elite basketball talent, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder proved he is also polished on the football field.
Coleman hauled in seven receptions for 125 yards with two second-half touchdowns that broke apart a 21-21 game. He also intercepted a pass.
"We had a good game plan," Coleman said. "I thought they were going to double team me. When they didn't, we started running the ball to get them thinking we weren't going to throw, and then we let it rip."
Vermilion Catholic, which entered the game ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, received the opening kickoff and struck first when junior quarterback Drew Lege rolled to his right and found J Rob Allums for an 8-yard touchdown.
On the drive, Lege was 7 of 7 passing for 81 yards.
The Vikings (2-0) answered on their first possession. On fourth-and-11 from the VC 34, Jessie Roy moved the chains with a 24-yard strike to Coleman.
On the next play, junior running back Caleb Rubin went 10 yards up the middle to even the score at 7-7.
Opelousas Catholic surged to a 21-7 halftime lead on a one-yard plunge by Roy and a 15-yard pass from the senior quarterback to Cade Theriot.
Coleman set up the sneak by Roy with catches of 34 and 14 yards, respectively, on the scoring drive.
"Keon is a player," Opelousas Catholic coach Thomas David said. "As we go through this season, I think he's going to get a lot of interest from people. The guy can make plays."
The Screamin' Eagles (1-1) seized momentum early in the second half and scored twice to tie the game on a five-yard run by Jacques Touchet and a 13-yard pass from Lege to Camden Sellers.
After that, however, Coleman took over the game with two touchdown catches in a span of fewer than three minutes late in the third quarter.
"I showed what I can do when I get single coverage," he said. "I played with overall effort, and we got the win."
Roy completed 21 of 29 attempts for 242 yards. He also moved the chains on multiple short-yardage situations by lowering his shoulder and pushing through the middle of the line.
"Defensively it's tough to defend Opelousas Catholic, especially when they have an athletic-type quarterback who is a veteran that knows how to run the RPOs," Vermilion Catholic coach Kevin Fouquier said.
"They took advantage of us. There were a couple of interceptions we should have had, and there were a couple of fumbles we should have recovered. In a game like this, you don't know when you're going to get an opportunity. It may be on the first or the last play of the game, and you have to take advantage of it."
The Screamin' Eagles had six drives in Opelousas Catholic territory end with no points. Lege, who entered the game as the area's leading passer, completed 35 of 53 passes for 362 yards.
"Drew threw the ball well at times," Fouquier said. "It wasn't his best game. And we have to be able to run the ball. We can't be one-dimensional, and that's what they ended up making us.
"But our kids are resilient. They're not going to give up. "They're going to fight you for four quarters, and obviously we came out on the short end of the stick this time. Hopefully, we get another chance to meet up with them in the playoffs."
David knew his team's 14-point halftime lead wasn't going to be enough to put the game away.
"It was a tough one," he said. "We knew they were going to come out and fight in the second half. They're a team that's had a ton of success. They're a good football team that knows how to win.
"They know what it means to be in a playoff atmosphere and have to fight all the way through, so we knew 21 at the half was not going to be enough. We knew we were going to have score and find ways to put points on the board in the second half because we knew they were going to come out and compete."