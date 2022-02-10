David Thibodaux lost to the No. 3-seeded Lusher Lions 5-0 Wednesday night, but all was not lost for the No. 11-seeded Bulldogs.
The loss ends David Thibodaux's season but also makes history at the same time. This quarterfinals appearance for David Thibodaux was a first for the young school.
“I would’ve been heartbroken if we didn’t make it this far,” David Thibodaux senior and captain John Ferguson said. “I would get mad at guys sometimes trying to get them to play hard and make sure we got here to this point and making history for our school.”
Despite the loss David Thibodaux head coach Derek Menard said he was still very proud of his team. Menard said it would take a couple days to put the season as a whole into perspective.
“It was a culmination of things, with COVID and we had so many injuries and not once did they quit,” Menard said. “We were always going to have fun and we played hard, and this is the best we’ve ever done. We have never made a quarterfinal before.”
David Thibodaux senior captain Ferguson was also proud of his team after the loss Wednesday. After the game he was hugging his teammates and coaches showing how close this team was.
Ferguson said that before he was a captain he was taught to look up to the captains because they were the leaders. With this season that was tricky as Ferguson had to miss some game because of the COVID-19 policies.
“Even still our boys kept playing, they didn’t look just up to us,” Ferguson said. “They played beyond us and they wanted to play to our level. They never gave up.”
Ferguson noted that the team played hard no matter the opposition.
“Whether it was a team we could beat 8-0 or a really good team we gave it everything we had,” Ferguson said. “We did everything possible to continue playing.”
David Thibodaux is a relatively young school as far as history goes. Menard took a lot of pride not only as a coach but for the school as well.
“You saw this crowd right? This is the best crowd we have ever had,” Menard said. “We had students coming up to me in the hallway like, ‘Let’s get it Coach Menard’ so as a young school, we don't even have football and we are trying to build a winning culture and school spirit.”
The game was highly contested then Lusher gained a quick 2-0 lead and just piled on until the final whistle.
Lusher head coach Ben Barcelona knew David Thibodaux would be a tough out even as underdogs.
“We’ve been underdogs before,” said Barcelona, whose team will now play No. 2 University High in the semifinals. “We know what that’s like, coming in against a team that is well ranked and has success so we made sure to not overlook these guys.”
Barcelona said that having 11 seniors paid huge dividends as his team Wednesday night as they continue their playoff journey.