Thursday’s scores
Central Private 43, Covenant Christian 19
Istrouma 54, Broadmoor 0
Lutcher 37, Patterson 35
Madison Prep 38, West Feliciana 20
Statewide
Abbeville 45, Berwick 14
Ascension Episcopal 50, Jeanerette 0
Bonnabel 23, King 0
C.E. Byrd 51, Southwood 0
Carencro 31, Westgate 23
De La Salle 35, Thomas Jefferson 6
Delcambre 54, Houma Christian 13
Hamilton Christian 14, Merryville 0
Lafayette Christian 63, Welsh 7
Landry 16, Belle Chasse 0
Oak Grove 52, Cedar Creek 22
Pearl River 37, Franklinton 19
River Oaks 42, Lincoln Prep 8
St. Frederick Catholic 40, Delhi 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 34, Pope John Paul 0
West Jefferson 31, East Jefferson 12
Friday’s scores
Baton Rouge area
Ascension Catholic 52, St. John 13
Catholic 34, Woodlawn 27
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 35, St. Edmund 21
Central 35, Live Oak 3
Woodlawn (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A), canceled
Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A), canceled
Breaux Bridge 22, Livonia 20
Ouachita Christian 47, Denham Springs 21
Baker (7-3A) at University (7-3A), canceled
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A), canceled
Parkview Baptist 41, Glen Oaks 14
Pineville 43, Walker 41
St. James 31, E.D. White 0
Dunham 29, Capitol 18
Episcopal 31, Port Allen 18
Northeast (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A), canceled
East Iberville (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A), canceled
Statewide
Acadiana 34, Lafayette 12
Basile 42, Oberlin 25
Benton 40, Natchitoches Central 0
Bogalusa 40, Northlake Christian 0
Brother Martin 38, John Curtis 35
Captain Shreve 24, Airline 14, OT
Catholic-New Iberia 49, Franklin 32
Cecilia 21, DeRidder 3
Centerville 40, Highland Baptist 33
Chalmette 29, Riverdale 0
Comeaux 32, Rayne 21
Destrehan 36, Hahnville 23
Ehret 31, Higgins 16
Fontainebleau 24, Hannan 13
General Trass 42, Rayville 20
Green Oaks 38, North Webster 20
Haughton 33, Parkway 13
Homer 36, Haynesville 8
Iowa 32, St. Louis 7
Kaplan 41, Lake Arthur 7
Kenner Discovery 37, Haynes Academy 8
Kinder 48, Vinton 7
Lakeshore 48, Salmen 20
Leesville 42, Peabody 12
Loyola College Prep 41, Mansfield 22
Mangham 42, Madison 10
Many 49, Bunkie 17
Marksville 26, Caldwell Parish 22
Notre Dame 42, Eunice 14
New Iberia 55, South Terrebonne 21
Newman 31, South Plaquemines 8
North DeSoto 40, Bastrop 6
Pickering 46, Oakdale 37
Plain Dealing 16, Magnolia School of Excellence 12
Sacred Heart 53, North Central 12
Slidell 47, Northshore 7
St. Martinville 54, Crowley 14
St. Mary’s 23, Block 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 34, Pope John Paul 0
Sterlington 27, Carroll 13
Teurlings Catholic 56, Northside 0
Thibodaux 33, South Lafourche 6
MAIS Class 1A
Championship
Briarfield 46, Tallulah 34
MAIS Class 4A
Championship
Riverfield 49, Wayne Aca., Miss. 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
East Beauregard vs. Grand Lake, ccd.
Kentwood vs. Amite, ccd.
Pine vs. Varnado, ccd.
St. Charles Catholic vs. W.L. Cohen, ccd.
Vandebilt Catholic vs. Morgan City, ccd.
Vermilion Catholic vs. Central Catholic, ccd.
Saturday’s games
Class 5A/4A
East Ascension (5-5A) vs. St. Amant
(5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School, 5 p.m.
Statewide
Jesuit vs. Rummel, 11 a.m.
Karr vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas, 11 a.m.
Riverside at Country Day, noon
H.L. Bourgeois at Shaw, 2 p.m.
Kennedy vs. Easton, 2:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Holy Cross, 3:30 p.m.