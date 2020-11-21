BR.catholicwoodlawn.112120 HS 878.JPG
Woodlawn's Kyle Jones (6) slips the tackle by Catholic's Mikey Albarado (8) on this play, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Thursday’s scores

Central Private 43, Covenant Christian 19

Istrouma 54, Broadmoor 0

Lutcher 37, Patterson 35

Madison Prep 38, West Feliciana 20

Statewide

Abbeville 45, Berwick 14

Ascension Episcopal 50, Jeanerette 0

Bonnabel 23, King 0

C.E. Byrd 51, Southwood 0

Carencro 31, Westgate 23

De La Salle 35, Thomas Jefferson 6

Delcambre 54, Houma Christian 13

Hamilton Christian 14, Merryville 0

Lafayette Christian 63, Welsh 7

Landry 16, Belle Chasse 0

Oak Grove 52, Cedar Creek 22

Pearl River 37, Franklinton 19

River Oaks 42, Lincoln Prep 8

St. Frederick Catholic 40, Delhi 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 34, Pope John Paul 0

West Jefferson 31, East Jefferson 12

Friday’s scores

Baton Rouge area

Ascension Catholic 52, St. John 13

Catholic 34, Woodlawn 27

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 35, St. Edmund 21

Central 35, Live Oak 3

Woodlawn (5-5A) at McKinley (5-5A), canceled

Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A), canceled

Breaux Bridge 22, Livonia 20

Ouachita Christian 47, Denham Springs 21

Baker (7-3A) at University (7-3A), canceled

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A), canceled

Parkview Baptist 41, Glen Oaks 14

Pineville 43, Walker 41

St. James 31, E.D. White 0

Dunham 29, Capitol 18

Episcopal 31, Port Allen 18

Northeast (8-2A) at East Feliciana (8-2A)

Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A), canceled

East Iberville (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A), canceled

Statewide

Acadiana 34, Lafayette 12

Basile 42, Oberlin 25

Benton 40, Natchitoches Central 0

Bogalusa 40, Northlake Christian 0

Brother Martin 38, John Curtis 35

Captain Shreve 24, Airline 14, OT

Catholic-New Iberia 49, Franklin 32

Cecilia 21, DeRidder 3

Centerville 40, Highland Baptist 33

Chalmette 29, Riverdale 0

Comeaux 32, Rayne 21

Destrehan 36, Hahnville 23

Ehret 31, Higgins 16

Fontainebleau 24, Hannan 13

General Trass  42, Rayville 20

Green Oaks 38, North Webster 20

Haughton 33, Parkway 13

Homer 36, Haynesville 8

Iowa 32, St. Louis 7

Kaplan 41, Lake Arthur 7

Kenner Discovery 37, Haynes Academy 8

Kinder 48, Vinton 7

Lakeshore 48, Salmen 20

Leesville 42, Peabody 12

Loyola College Prep 41, Mansfield 22

Mangham 42, Madison 10

Many 49, Bunkie 17

Marksville 26, Caldwell Parish 22

Notre Dame 42, Eunice 14

New Iberia 55, South Terrebonne 21

Newman 31, South Plaquemines 8

North DeSoto 40, Bastrop 6

Pickering 46, Oakdale 37

Plain Dealing 16, Magnolia School of Excellence 12

Sacred Heart 53, North Central 12

Slidell 47, Northshore 7

St. Martinville 54, Crowley 14

St. Mary’s 23, Block 14

Sterlington 27, Carroll 13

Teurlings Catholic 56, Northside 0

Thibodaux 33, South Lafourche 6

MAIS Class 1A

Championship

Briarfield 46, Tallulah 34

MAIS Class 4A

Championship

Riverfield 49, Wayne Aca., Miss. 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

East Beauregard vs. Grand Lake, ccd.

Kentwood vs. Amite, ccd.

Pine vs. Varnado, ccd.

St. Charles Catholic vs. W.L. Cohen, ccd.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Morgan City, ccd.

Vermilion Catholic vs. Central Catholic, ccd.

Saturday’s games

Class 5A/4A

East Ascension (5-5A) vs. St. Amant

(5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School, 5 p.m.

Statewide

Jesuit vs. Rummel, 11 a.m.

Karr vs. Helen Cox at Memtsas, 11 a.m.

Riverside at Country Day, noon

H.L. Bourgeois at Shaw, 2 p.m.

Kennedy vs. Easton, 2:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Holy Cross, 3:30 p.m.

