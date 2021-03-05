Even a calendar year later, it wasn’t hard to detect the disgust in the voice of senior guard Zoe Wiltz after her No. 1-seeded Lafayette Christian Lady Knights earned a fifth straight trip to the state championship game with a 75-31 semifinals win Wednesday.

“Everybody is locked in,” Wiltz said when asked about Saturday’s noon Division III state championship game against No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas at the University Center in Hammond. “We’ve got unfinished business. I’m basically the one person that was left from last year when we didn’t win a state championship when we should have.”

That extra bit of determination is due to last year’s 51-47 loss in the state finals to this same St. Thomas Aquinas program, which defeated Episcopal 43-36 in the semifinals Wednesday.

+2 Lafayette Christian uses pressure defense in blowout over St. Charles in Division III girls semifinals LAKE CHARLES — You wouldn’t know by the final score, but Lafayette Christian coach Errol Rogers had a few moments when he wasn’t thrilled with…

It’s why coach Errol Rogers is still screaming out instructions in the second half up by 30 points no matter who the opponent is.

Newcomer Monique Patterson, a transfer from Sulphur, discovered that intensity early on during the season.

“There’s one at this table,” Rogers said in Wednesday’s postgame press conference, “she’ll tell you, if I don’t fuss at her every day. I’m on her like …”

“White on rice,” Patterson quickly exclaimed.

“I don’t give her a chance to breathe,” Rogers explained. “If she breathes a little bit too loud, I’m on her, because I want her to be better. At the end of the day, I told them the other day, I love them all. It’s just my way with my loud voice. ‘I want you to be the best that you can be.’ I don’t to settle for being second. I want this team to be the best that it can be.”

After winning three straight state titles and then falling in the finals last season, the program’s standard has been established.

Now just one win away, Patterson appreciates the effort.

Lafayette Christian girls hit hot streak at the perfect time LAKE CHARLES — At first glance, there might not be a huge difference between the top-seeded Lafayette Christian girls basketball team and fift…

“It seems surreal,” Patterson said. “Playing for three years at Sulphur, we were so close and then we’d get knocked out. This year, I feel like this team has gelled better today to be able to win this state championship.”

It sure didn’t take freshman guard Jada Richard very long to get adjusting, leading the team at 20 points a game.

“I knew he yelled a lot, so I was already used to that,” Richard said. “It doesn’t really take me a long time to make adjustments. I see it one time and I pick up on it quickly.”

Rogers further explained preparation isn’t just about the girls. The Episcopal-St. Thomas Aquinas semifinal game was after LCA’s semifinal win over St. Charles, but that hardly mattered.

“To be honest with you, I’ve been prepared for these two teams since Christmas, so it’s not like I’m going to just do it tonight and tomorrow,” Rogers said. “No, I’ve taken notes and had film on them. I just felt like we were going to meet them, so I just felt like it’s better to be prepared than to be rushing to get ready.

“I’ve been working on this since December. What they (his players) don’t know is I’ve been putting in things for them a long time ago. A lot of stuff we haven’t run yet, but I’ve been prepared for these two teams.”

Girls basketball playoffs: Lafayette Christian overcomes long layoff to capture semifinal appearance Lafayette Christian girls basketball coach Errol Rogers knew what his team’s focus needed to be after a three-week layoff.

The Lady Knights are 19-5, while St. Thomas Aquinas bring a 22-7 record into the finals.

“We have to protect the basketball,” Rogers said. “We’ve got to box out. We’ve got to rotate better defensively.

“Little things, the little things are the things that beat you – not the big things.”