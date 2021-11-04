In each of the past two seasons, Lafayette Christian and John Curtis’ volleyball programs have taken turns ending the others’ season.
And each time, it has been in four games.
Last year, John Curtis eliminated the Lady Knights in four during the Division IV quarterfinals, while in 2019 LCA knocked the Lady Patriots out in the same round.
This year, the two programs met in the regional round, and the Lady Knights defeated the Lady Tigers 3-1 by the score of 25-8, 22-25, 25-21 and 25-19 on Thursday.
“I wasn’t happy with this matchup, because I know John Curtis is better than a No. 14 seed,” Lady Knights head coach Brian Barrett said. “Honestly, I don’t like playing them before reaching the Top 8. So, it is safe to say that this wasn’t a matchup I was looking forward to.”
With the win, the Lady Knights punched its ticket to the state volleyball tournament that will be held Nov. 11-13 at the Cajundome.
“I’m excited to be going to the state tournament,” Barrett said. “I like that it is in Lafayette. Every year, our kids are looking forward to going to New Orleans. But when you face John Curtis or Newman over there, it is a packed house. It’s like a home game for them. The crowd noise is something you have to deal with, and it is hard to train for that. But with it being here, it’ll be like a home game for us.”
The Lady Knights, who improved to 27-10 overall, were led by top hitters Peyton Castro, Nadia Donham, Krystian Hayes and Calbey Parker (8 kills, 3 digs). Castro had 16 kills, 26 assists, 16 digs and two aces, while Donham (6 aces, 11 kills, 15 digs, 3 assists) and Hayes (11 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks and 1 assist) combined for 22 kills.
In addition to Castro, Donham, Hayes and Parker, the Lady Knights received solid performances from Kaitlyn Washington (8 digs, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace) and Gracie Doiron (28 digs, 2 aces and 3 assists).
“Overall, I felt like we served really well (Thursday),” Barrett said. “I felt like our ball control was really good. It was a good team performance.”