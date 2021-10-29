Even with backup quarterbacks running the show, it wasn’t a very fun night for either defense in St. Thomas More’s 35-28 come-from-behind District 5-4A victory over Carencro on Friday.
Senior receiver Jaylon John took over at quarterback for injured starter Chantz Ceasar and orchestrated two touchdown drives in the first quarter.
“I actually thought they were more dangerous with 2 (John) at quarterback,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “He did a great job. He’s faster and we knew that coming in. As soon as their starter went down, I knew No. 2 was going to be the guy and it played out that way. They were good.”
John complemented runs of 14 and 21 yards by sophomore halfback Kennon Ryan with top rusher Dontae Darjean also lost to an injury with a 1-yard touchdown run on the first drive, before hitting sophomore Cashmire Batiste on a 34-yard pass for the second score.
“In the first quarter and a half, our tackling was miserable – just absolutely miserable,” STM defensive coordinator Terry Tidwell said. “We were not reading formations properly, so we weren’t lining up properly. We were giving them gaps and they were taking advantage.
“As we got to the second part of the second quarter, we started playing with our calls correctly and lining up correctly. Now we cut down the seams that they had. They still broke some runs, but we were able to collar them right there.”
Meanwhile, St. Thomas More’s two-reserve quarterback system to make do without starter Walker Howard continued to work. Sophomore Will Taylor was 11-of-13 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Sam Altman hit on four of his six tries for 107 yards and a score.
Taylor’s 27-yard toss to Jackson Guerin set up Charlie Payton’s 1-yard TD run for the first score to tie it at 7-all.
Taylor then hit Christian McNees for 26 to set up a 2-yard Hutch Swilley score to narrow Carencro’s lead to 18-14 with 7:24 left until intermission.
Then Altman finished out the first half by connecting with Guerin on a 36-yarder on third-and-26 to set up Jack Stefanski’s 10-yard TD run for a 21-18 Cougars’ lead at halftime.
After Carencro squandered one scoring opportunity in the second quarter, settling for a missed 42-yard field goal after Gavin Royer nailed a 31-yarder for a 18-7 lead early in the second quarter, it was more disappointment for the Bears in the third quarter.
Carencro incredibly drove 50 yards on 17 plays in 10:17 to open the second half, only for a bad pitch on first-and-goal at the STM 8 lost 11 yards to set up a blocked field goal on a 32-yard attempt.
“We did some really good things,” Carencro coach Tony Courville said. “In the third quarter, we had a 10-minute drive and we didn’t finish. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to finish those things.
“Defensively, the third downs killed us. We let them out.”
That’s when senior wide receiver Jack Hines took over. First, he caught a 61-yard score from Taylor for a 28-18 Cougars’ lead 10 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“It’s a fade route from the inside and he left it inside, so I knew I had to attack it because that’s where I left my man,” Hines said. “As I was attacking it, he pulled my arm down, so I just pinned it with my left arm. Then he just kind of dove and fell off of me. I broke the tackle and kept running.
“It’s the best feeling in the world. You don’t have anything on your mind and you’re just running. All you see is the blue end zone in front of you, and you’re just thinking about the celebration you’re going to do.”
Then Hines hauled in a 25-yard TD pass from Altman over the shoulder for a 35-21 cushion with 7:20 left to play.
“We do that play all the time,” said Hines, who caught five passes for 114 yards and two scores. “We practice that every day in practice. Sam’s got the touch for it and he put it right where it was supposed to be.
“Shout out to the quarterbacks, they’re stepping up.”
But Carencro’s reserve backfield and powerful offensive line still wasn’t done. Royer made a long kickoff return by Joni Martin count with a 40-yard field goal to narrow the gap to 28-21 before STM’s final score.
Then the Bears drove 65 yards on 13 plays in 5:24 to get a 1-yard Ryan TD run with 1:52 left to force an onside kick attempt.
It went out of bounds to end it, but the Bears still collected 20 first downs and 262 yards on the night.
John finished with 110 yards and a touchdown, followed by Ryan with 89 yards and a score.
“He did a great job,” Tidwell said of John. “They have talent. They always run hard and their offensive line is really good.”
In the end, forcing the Bears to settle for four field goals was the difference.
“Wee came out in the second half, we got way more aggressive than we were in the first half,” Tidwell said. “I started sending people from all over. It disrupted their play. We started doing some things with our defensive line because of their blocking schemes to try to disrupt their veer blocking schemes. It worked for probably the first half of the third quarter and then we started sending people outside.
“Then we moved back to the movement inside and the coming from the outside. It confused them a little bit. As soon as we could get to the quarterback real quick, we knew we had a shot at it.”