Acadiana High enters the Division I select playoffs with a full load of momentum after thrilling wins in Week 9 and Week 10.
The No. 9 Wreckin' Rams (7-3) stuffed a last-minute two-point conversion attempt in a 22-21 win at Carencro in Week 9. Late in the third quarter last week, the Rams trailed by 17 points at Barbe before roaring back to win 35-31.
"We were able to step up and make plays in the third and fourth quarter to give ourselves a chance to win last week," coach Matt McCullough said. "We've played four tough games in a row going back to John Curtis (Week 7) and Southside (Week 8). I believe that's going to make us a better team."
Keven Williams (179-1,495, 19 TDs) ranks third among area rushers. Last week, Williams was a workhorse with 207 yards and three TDs on 36 carries. Quarterback Caden DiBetta expedited the rally at Barbe by passing for 125 yards on five completions.
"We have confidence in (DiBetta) to make the big throws," said McCullough, who wants to see his team play four solid quarters against No. 24 Riverdale (3-7) on Friday.
"We played a bad first half at Barbe with some early turnovers," McCullough said. "The team with the most turnovers almost always loses. In the games we've lost, we have not played real well on offense in the first half.
"We have to be ready to play Friday."
Blue Gators surging
Ascension Episcopal coach Stephen Hearen got some good news earlier this week when senior quarterback Cade Dardar was cleared for Friday's Division III select bi-district playoff game against Patrick Taylor.
In the first half of the Blue Gators' Week 10 win against Franklin, Dardar left the game after he landed awkwardly at the end of a 25-yard run.
"Cade's good to go," Hearen said. "He woke up Saturday feeling good. We limited him in practice on Monday. After that, he was back to normal."
Even with Dardar on the sidelines, the No. 15 Blue Gators (5-5) didn't miss a beat in the 41-14 win. Connor Edmond took over at quarterback where the junior ran for three scores and completed all three of his passes. He also intercepted a pass and caught a TD pass from Dardar in the first quarter.
"Connor has been so good for us," Hearen said. "He can step in and play quarterback. He gives us so much flexibility with the ability to take some handoffs at running back and get touches at receiver."
Hearen said Edmond's presence at receiver keeps opposing secondaries from focusing too much attention on leading receiver Austin Mills and 6-foot-4 tight end Cole Colligan.
The Blue Gators have won four straight games in convincing fashion heading into Friday's home game against the No. 18 Tigers (5-5).
"You can definitely feel a change in energy," Hearen said. "We've definitely had our trials and tribulations. It meant a lot for us to win the district championship last week. Our guys were in the locker room celebrating for an hour."
Northside confident
Northside enters the Division II select playoffs on a five-game losing streak, but that hasn't had any effect on the No. 24 Vikings' confidence.
Coach John Simmons said his team is coming off a spirited week of practice as it prepares to face No. 9 St. Louis (8-2) at Sulphur High School on Friday.
"We're definitely not getting on the bus to lose," Simmons said. "We're going with the mindset that we're going to win a football game."
Simmons said his team is battle-tested following district losses to No. 1 St. Thomas More, No. 2 Teurlings Catholic, No. 6 Lafayette Christian and reigning Class 4A champion Westgate.
"We're in the toughest district (4-4A) of the state," he said. "We've had the opportunity to grow from every loss. I love our kids' energy. We've been given a second chance with the playoffs. We're a different team now."
Simmons said Friday's game-plan is simple: the Vikings want to control the football with steady diet of handoffs to sophomore running back Ja'Nathan Bonnet.
"I'd love it if (Bonnet) gets 30 carries," Simmons said. "He's a tough kid.
"Our offensive line has to play well, and we have to get the ground game going. We're a regular old school football team. We might look flashy at times, but we really want to run the football."