Ever since Walker Howard took his final snap at quarterback for St. Thomas More last year, there has been speculation about who would be his successor.
Would it be Sam Altmann? Would it be Will Taylor?
The two juniors split snaps while Howard was recovering from an injury during a four-week stretch of the 2021 regular season, and for at least this week when the Cougars host Comeaux, that will continue to be the case.
"I think it's the number one question because quarterback is a high-profile position," Cougars offensive coordinator Shane Savoie said.
"The situation reminds me of something (former New Orleans Saints coach) Joe Lombardi wrote in a book. He said that in the modern game, quarterbacks may eventually be as interchangeable as receivers and running backs."
In last week's 34-6 jamboree win over Cecilia, Altmann completed 8 of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, while Taylor was 2-of-4 passes for 97 yards.
"The good thing for us is that they're both quality high school quarterbacks," Savoie said.
"Taylor is a naturally gifted, athletic kid with a strong arm. He's committed to UL for baseball where he throws in the high 80s as a pitcher. Altmannn understands the position at an elite level. He anticipates really well and makes great decisions. Taylor wows you with big plays, and Altmann's steadiness and consistency show up on film.``
The two quarterbacks have several weapons at receiver, including 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior Christian McNees. Last week, McNees caught a 70-yard TD pass from Taylor.
McNees, who holds a scholarship offer from Army, was second on the team in receiving with 42 catches for 801 yards and four TDs. He's getting significant interest from several other colleges, including Coastal Carolina.
"Christian is a lot faster than people give him credit for," Savoie said.
Tight end Barrett David and running back Charlie Payton each caught a touchdown pass last week. Payton carried five times for 32 yards and a touchdown and added three receptions for 30 yards.
Jaylon Domingeaux caught two passes for 75 yards in Comeaux's 24-0 loss to Teurlings Catholic last week. The Spartans were originally scheduled to host St. Thomas More but the game was moved to STM because of field conditions at Comeaux.
Bears open on road
The Carencro Bears will be road warriors with five of their first seven games on the road, including a trip to Alexandria on Friday.
Alexandria went 7-4 last year, reaching the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 15 seed before getting upset by No. 18 Parkway 41-27 in the first round.
The Trojans and Bears had a common opponent in St. Thomas More. The Trojans beat the Cougars 59-35 in Week 2. The Bears lost 35-28 to STM in Week 8.
"Alexandria is a quality team," Carencro coach Tony Courville said. "They do a great job with their spread offense, which has skilled athletes on the perimeter.
"We're going to have to be the best tackling team in the state of Louisiana this week because Alexandria has players with the ability to break long gains. They have twin 6-foot-4 towers at receiver, similar to what we faced last week against St. Martinville."
The Bears overcame two deficits to defeat St. Martinville 13-12 last week. Quarterback Chantz Ceaser rushed for 66 yards on 11 carries, followed by halfbacks Kennon Ryan Jr. (7-61, 2 TDs) and Cashmire Batiste (10-58).
"Our defense played pretty well," Courville said. "St. Martinville scored its two touchdowns on special teams."
St. Martinville scored its first touchdown when a botched punt snap was recovered in the end zone, and the Tigers also returned a kick for a touchdown.
Courville said Alexandria, which routed Pineville 44-0 in its jamboree, fared well in a three-way preseason scrimmage against Acadiana and Neville.
"Our kids are responding well and understanding that we're playing 5A ball now," said Courville, who directed the Bears to a Class 4A state championship two years ago.
"I know it sounds like a broken record, but we're going to try to control the clock and keep the ball away from Alexandria's offense, and our special teams are going to have to be more special than last week,"
The Bears begin district play next week at Barbe. Carencro will host Southside in Week 3 before traveling to Sulphur in Week 4.