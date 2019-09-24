Sparked by senior running back Danarious Journet, the Cecilia Bulldogs got into the win column with a 24-16 defeat of Crowley.
Journet, who rushed for 556 yards in 2018, exploded for 240 yards on 22 carries last week. He also caught a 19-yard pass for a touchdown.
"He's running harder and harder each week," said Cecilia coach Dennis Skains. "He knows when to lower the pads, he knows when to juke. He's come a long way."
After rushing for 31 yards in a Week 1 loss to St. Martinville, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Journet gained 108 vs. Comeaux.
"It was our fault that he didn't have many yards in the first game," Skains said. "We didn't give him the ball enough."
After Week 1, Skains made a change at starting quarterback, inserting sophomore Alex Soileau into the lineup.
"He has that moxie," Skains said of Soileau, who threw for two touchdowns last week. "The moment isn't too big for him. He's not great yet, but he's tough as hell and very resilient.
"He showed that Friday night. A couple of times, he dropped the snap but was able to pick it up and fire a strike. On the two touchdown passes, he got the wind knocked out of him. You don't see that type of thing often out of sophomores."
When the Bulldogs travel to Jennings (0-3) Friday, Journet will get the chance to outduel running back Trevor Etienne, younger brother of Clemson's All-American tailback Travis Etienne.
"Jennings has played some really good football teams like Leesville and Eunice, and barely lost," Skains said. "I love their stadium but it gives them a big home-field advantage.
"We're not focusing so much on wins and losses. We're focusing on getting better. We're starting a total of seven freshmen and sophomores. Normally, you don't want one freshman or sophomore starting."
North Vermilion's Gilliam keys OT win
Entering the season, there was some apprehension surrounding the North Vermilion offense.
The Patriots lost running back Malik Criner and his 1,500 yards to graduation, as well as six other starters from last year's 5-5 team.
This year's starting quarterback, Darius Gilliam, was a receiver for most of the 2018 season before injuries forced coach Brett Blakey to move the 5-foot-11, 160-pounder under center.
On Friday, however, Gilliam showed exactly what he's capable of doing, rushing 26 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns and completing 11 of 12 passes for 179 yards and another score, as the Patriots defeated Ascension Episcopal in overtime 23-22.
"I don't think Gilliam was tired immediately after the game because of the adrenaline of an overtime win, but I'm sure he felt it Saturday," Blakey said. "He had 26 carries, and we must have run the ball 50 times."
Receiver Zack Necaise wasn't listed on the projected starting lineup in the preseason, but he's emerged as a key contributor.
In the win over Ascension, Necaise had a game-high four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.
"It helps open things up for Darius and Kendrick (Baudoin) when we have another option like Zack that defenses are forced to account for," Blakey said.
"We preach that hard work pays off. Zack is a sophomore that shows up every day. He's somebody I don't have to get on much."
After spotting Ascension a 16-7 halftime lead, the Patriots (2-1) kept the Blue Gators out of the end zone until overtime, which ended when North Vermilion stopped a two-point conversion attempt.
"We did especially well on defense in the second half," Blakey said. "Our defensive coordinator, Marc Broussard, made the right adjustments, and I was pleased with our effort in overtime.
"After their receiver made a diving, one-handed catch in the back of the end zone, we shook it off, came back on the next play and kept them out of the end zone."
Blakey said he's keeping things simple as Vermilion Parish rival Erath (2-1) travels to Maurice on Friday.
"I went back and looked at the film from our loss to Kaplan (in Week 2)," the North Vermilion coach said. "As a staff, we need to do what we do and not overthink things. I think we may have put too much on our kids for the Kaplan game.
"Our defense played amazing that game. They just wore us down like the Wing-T does, and our offense wasn't there to pick up the slack. I take responsibility for that as a head coach who is also the offensive coordinator."
Familiar recipe for 3-0 Iota
Iota coach Josh Andrus is following the same blueprint for success that resulted in a 13-1 record last year, and that involves feeding the football to all-state running back Luke Doucet.
Through three weeks, the 5-foot-9, 227-pound Doucet has carried the ball 48 times for 533 yards and 10 touchdowns for the 3-0 Bulldogs.
"Luke added some extra weight to get more carries this year," Andrus said. "We'll try to limit those some later in the year so he can be nice and healthy for the playoffs."
Senior fullback Landon Doucet hasn't touched the ball much, but he's a viable threat when he does, according to Andrus.
"Landon can go also," the Iota coach said. "When we use him, he can break it. He also catches the ball well. Most importantly, he knows how to block, who to block, and he doesn't miss assignments."
Sophomore quarterback Dawson Wallace only threw the ball once last week — for a 22-yard completion — but he has attempted as many as 18 passes in a game for Iota, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.
"Last week we had a lot of success running the ball," Andrus said of his team's 42-7 win over Lake Arthur. "In some of the previous games, we wanted to make our opponents defend the whole field.
"Dawson is getting better and better each week, and his play will be a big determiner of how far we go."
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs defense has allowed only 19 points.
"Our defense has been lights out," Andrus said. "Iowa has athletes everywhere, and Welsh went to the Dome last year. Our guys have done a great job.
"It starts up front with everything on both sides of the ball, and our defensive linemen have been keeping our linebackers clean."
Iota, which defeated Iowa 37-12 in Week 1 and beat Welsh 34-0 in Week 2, hosts South Beauregard (2-1) Friday before playing three of the next four on the road.