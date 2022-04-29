CECILIA - It wasn't an inauguration, although it could have been and may well turn into some time next weekend.
The Westgate Tigers lined themselves up for a second straight Class 4A state track and field title with Thursday's 154-point effort at the Region II-4A Meet at Cecilia High.
It was the kind of performance you would expect from a program with lofty ambition.
"It's mind boggling to think that we have the chance to work towards something that other schools can't even think about,' said Tray'quan Francis. "We're going to keep working hard this week and make it happen."
Francis is one big reason the Tigers can approach such high standards.
On Thursday, he won the 400 meters in 49.95, the 800 in 1:59,40 and the 1600 in 4:37, and added a leg on the concluding, triumphant 3:07.37 4x400 exchange.
There are times when Francis glides past the opposition with an almost casual elegance, but there's no questioning his drive.
He had plenty of help. Camron Spencer won the 200 in 21.79 and was 110 hurdles runner-up, Jordan Doucet won the long jump at 21-11, and relay wins came in the 4x100 (41.80) and 4x200 (1:26.52).
Superior depth took care of the rest.
Cecilia's Jayden Singleton won the 110 hurdles (14.76) and 300 hurdles in 38.49 to pace his team to second place with 88 points.
As impressive as Westgate was, the Northside Lady Vikings left a dazzling impression with their 124 points behind junior Quincey Simon.
Simon won the 100 in 12.44, the 200 in 25.47 in s stirring duel with teammate Dainesha George (25.54), added a 59.78 400 meters and anchored Northside's 1:42.62 in the 4x200.
Northside also won the 4x400 in 4:11.47. Also, Makyra Thibodaux won the triple jump (35-11) and Alaysha Veal the high jump (5-4).
Runner-up Teurlings followed double winner Angelle Dupuis (5:26.18 1600, 11:37.78 3200) to 88 points.