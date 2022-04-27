When Beau Chene reached the Class 4A state finals last year, it was the first time since 2002 that St. Landry Parish had a softball program reach the title game in their respective class or division.
The Lady Gators, who finished as the state runner-up after falling to North DeSoto, are looking to make another run at securing its first softball state title when they travel to Sulphur for the state softball tournament on Friday.
However, this year, the Lady Gators won’t be alone as three other programs from the parish – Port Barre, Eunice and Opelousas Catholic – will also be competing to reach the state finals.
“Historically, you would see one, maybe two teams from St. Landry Parish make it to the state softball tournament,” said Lady Gators head coach Thad Dickey, whose team will face Franklin Parish at 12 p.m. on Friday in the Class 4A semifinals. “But this year, we have four teams playing in the state tournament and all of them are deserving to be here.”
“It is awesome to see so many teams from the parish playing in the state tournament,” said Eunice head coach Trenon Trosclair, whose Lady Cats will face top-seeded North DeSoto at 4 p.m. on Friday in the Class 4A semifinals. “This shows that there is a lot of talent running around here. All four teams we have in the state tournament are solid and each of them have a number of players who can really play.”
Beau Chene (24-4), Port Barre (25-4) and Eunice (22-6) will compete in the nonselect state tourney at Frasch Park, while Opelousas Catholic (27-5) is in the select state tournament that will be held in Broussard.
This weekend, the four teams will attempt to bring a state softball championship to St. Landry Parish for the first time since 2000 when Port Barre accomplished the feat.
“Having so many teams in the state tournament from the parish shows how talent-rich the area is especially in softball,” said Port Barre head coach Jacques Soileau, whose Lady Devils will play Kinder at 12 p.m. on Friday in the Class 2A semifinals. “Winning a state championship would be huge for the parish no matter which of the teams win it. Any of our teams can win it, but I think the success of this year and reaching the state tournaments puts other parishes on notice.”
Opelousas Catholic head coach Will Pitre credits the youth softball leagues for helping the area develop talented players.
“It’s incredible the amount of success we are having within our softball programs this year,” said Pitre, whose top-seeded Lady Vikings will face St. John at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Division IV semifinals. “For me, I think it stems back to the youth programs that we had in the past. We had a lot of places that had some very good youth programs with really good volunteer coaches. Those programs have played a major role in all of our success.”
While reaching the state softball tournaments has been a tremendous feat the teams, the coaches agree no one is satisfied with just getting to Sulphur and Broussard.
“We don’t want to just get here, we want to win,” Pitre said. “When you put in the work – which began in the summer – like the kids have and the coaches have, the goal isn’t just to get to the big dance. The goal is to win.”