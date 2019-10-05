For the second week in a row, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams scored 50 points in a first half. This week it was en route to a 64-14 blowout victory over the Southside Sharks.
Rams junior running back Tyvin Zeno led the way for the Rams, contributing four touchdowns to the winning effort.
Zeno was also one of three Rams running backs to rush for more than 100 yards on the night.
Zeno led all Acadiana rushers with 141 yards. Lucky Brooks ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns, while birthday boy Dillan Monette picked up 103 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half.
In all, Acadiana’s offense gained 425 of its 495 offensive yards on the ground.
“It’s big when you have three or four good backs on your team,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “Tyvin stepped up tonight. It’s his best game so far. Our running backs played hard. They got some good runs, but they also did a good job blocking.”
The Wreckin’ Rams (5-0, 2-0) leaped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to Monette’s first two touchdowns. The first was a six-yard jaunt set up by a Southside fumble on the game’s opening play.
On the next Rams possession, Monette took a handoff 59 yards to the end zone on the drive’s first play.
Southside (3-2, 1-1) pulled within a touchdown later in the first quarter after recovering a fumble on a botched Acadiana handoff. Sharks quarterback Dillan Monette capped off the ensuing three-play, 23-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Eden Stagg.
That’s as close to the lead as Southside would get the rest of the game. Despite a second Monette touchdown pass in the second quarter — a 24-yard toss to Jack Pruitt set up by another Rams fumble — Acadiana’s stifling defense rendered Southside’s offense ineffective for most of the game. In all, Southside racked up only 123 yards of total offense in the contest.
“Our defense did a good job of getting pressure on their quarterback,” McCullough said. “Our front four made (Dillon) Monette move around, and that was huge for us.”
While McCullough acknowledges his team’s successes in the first half of the season, he says they still need to tighten up on ball handling and other areas of the game before starting the second half of the season next week against Comeaux.
“Our guys have improved a bunch,” McCullough said. “We need to keep improving so we can get ready for November and the playoffs.”