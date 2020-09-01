Less than a week after Hurricane Laura ravaged southwest Louisiana, no one really knows for sure how high school athletics fits into the area’s lengthy rebuilding process.
“To be quite honest, I have no idea,” Iowa High football coach Tommy Johns, whose home in Lake Charles will be gutted Wednesday. “This place is so bad right now, that’s the least of everybody’s worries right now.
“We don’t even have a clue when school is going to start again. Really, that’s so far out right now, I don’t see that happening anytime soon. There’s so much work to be done out here.”
Johns lived through Hurricane Rita and said Laura is worse, much worse.
“Rita was really, really bad,” Johns said. “This is Rita on steroids. This is unbelievable. It’s bad. It’ll be at least a month before we get electricity, if we’re lucky.
“Pictures don’t do it justice. You’ve got houses just flattened down to the ground.”
“I’m telling you that the wind damage from this rivals nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Sulphur football coach Chris Towery said. “Nothing comes close.”
Meanwhile, the high school football season is scheduled to begin the Oct. 8-9 weekend around the state.
It's unknown if any Calcasieu Parish programs will participate.
“There are 60-something (total) schools in the parish and like 97 percent of them had extensive damage,” Johns said.
Towery, however, warns against assuming all Calcasieu Parish schools will have to cancel football season.
“I think the idea that we won’t be playing football this fall is far from official,” Towery said.
Towery took over as Sulphur’s coach in early March after serving as Tyler Junior College’s offensive coordinator last fall.
“This is a special place,” Towery said. “It’s a really special place. These people are out, they’re working. They’re not waiting for anybody to come help them. That same mentality they have working on the streets every day is the same mentality these kids are going to have playing football.
“I don’t care about playoffs or wins and losses, but if these kids want to play football, that’s the only thing that matters to me.”
While many scoff at considering football in such a devastated area, Towery said don’t overlook the positive impact of athletics.
“Some people don’t get the importance of sports,” Towery said. “Some people don’t get the importance of community — seeing those kids on the field playing and what it does to break the monotony of what’s going on right now. But that’s important to a lot of people.”
Acadiana area teams from District 3-5A — Acadiana, Lafayette High, Comeaux, New Iberia and Southside — are scheduled to play Barbe, Sulphur and Sam Houston in league play. Elsewhere, Carencro’s first two games in the revised schedule are against Sam Houston and Washington-Marion.
Also, Catholic High of New Iberia is supposed to play Barbe in the new opener, and Rayne was planning on playing Westlake on Oct. 9. Crowley has Washington-Marion and Church Point has St. Louis in Week 5.
Some area coaches are already making potential contingency scheduling plans if the Calcasieu schools can’t play. That’s understandable for the coaches in the Lake Charles area.
What those coaches aren’t happy about is the potential recruiting of their athletes.
“If a parent comes to me and says they want to take their kid somewhere else, I’m going to support them 100 percent,” Towery said. “That’s that parent’s right to take their kid somewhere else to finish their academic and/or athletic career.
“What I don’t support is a school back-dooring and reaching out to those kids and trying to solicit those kids.”
The LHSAA released a memo Monday, detailing the 2020 rules for hurricane transfers. During Katrina in 2005, displaced athletes were automatically eligible anywhere. This year, displaced students will be immediately eligible, but only in the assigned school zone of their new residence.
In other words, to transfer to St. Thomas More, the family must move into the Comeaux zone, or the Northside zone for Teurlings Catholic or the Carencro zone for Lafayette Christian, etc.
Each public school has its zone.
“What I don’t want is coaches reaching out to our kids,” Tower said. “Don’t call our kids.”
Johns said he would never even consider making such a call.
“It’s sad,” he said. “Maybe you have to experience this to have an understanding.”
Towery said he’s “already heard rumblings” about such activity from the Lafayette area. He’s had an assistant coach contacted urging him to “send them my way.”
He’s also had a school in Texas contact one of his parents.
“It’s unethical,” Towery said. “Coach your kids. Do the best job you can coaching your kids.
“And let these kids breathe. They’re not worried about football right now. They are, but they’re not. Let them breathe.”
Johns also said he would have no problem with any of his kids choosing to leave if necessary, as long as they’re not recruited.
“I have a few of them that look to transfer because they have no place to come home to even if the electricity was on today,” he said. “Their house is flattened. They have no place to go.
“I told them if you have a place to go in Houston, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, wherever, go. I’m not just going to be selfish and talk them into staying here if they have a place to go. Especially these seniors, they’ve been through enough. Those kids deserve an opportunity.”
As for Iowa High, Johns said every room in the school has water in it, as does Barbe High.
Towery said Sulphur’s school building itself “took a beating,” but much of the athletic complex was largely spared.
While two light poles came down on the visitors’ side and damaged the visiting stands, “the home side of the stadium is almost perfectly intact,” Towery said.
He also said the offices, weight room, equipment room and locker rooms are also “fine” considering.
Efforts to reach other Calcasieu Parish schools were unsuccessful.
“I’m certainly not going to force anything, but if these kids want to play football, we’re going to coach them,” Towery said. “It might not be an entire season, but if there’s a will, I could definitely see it being a possibility.”