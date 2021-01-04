It was raining threes Monday night at Southside High.
The Southside Sharks poured in eight 3-pointers to defend their home court with a 71-56 victory over the Westgate Tigers in the Coca-Cola Classic championship game.
The Sharks were able to secure their first tournament title in school history with the win and are now on a five-game winning streak heading into the second half of the season.
"Last year we played three really tough teams (in the Coca-Cola Classic) and went 0-3,” Southside coach Brad Boyd said. “We said this year we wanted to make a change. Make a difference in our own tournament and protect our home floor, and we did that tonight.
"We won three games in a row and beat a very good, well-coached Westgate team who beat a very good Beau Chene team to get to the finals, so we're ecstatic with the win. We just want to keep pushing and keep winning and have a chance to make the playoffs."
The Sharks’ eight 3s came exclusively from two players. Leading scorer Kameryn Robertson and hot shooter Jadarian Avie chipped in four each.
"Kam (Robertson) was hitting and Jadarian Avie was hitting," Boyd said. "Three weeks ago, he (Arvie) was about to quit. He wasn't playing, he didn't get in the game much, and then something happened where we got him in a JV game. He hit seven threes in the JV game, so we subbed him in the varsity game, and he hit a couple shots in the varsity game.
"He's a starter now, and he's hitting big shots for us. It's such a good thing to see that complete turnaround from a player that was about to be out the door, and now he's a starter.”
Robertson led the Sharks with 20 points on the night and was named MVP of the tournament, excelling on defense as a shot blocker.
"He (Robertson) was on fire tonight," Boyd said. "He was hitting his jump shots, he was dunking the ball. He was the most valuable player in this game by far. He hit a bunch of clutch shots in the first half, a bunch of blocks late in the game. He's just a really good player for us.
"This is his first year playing high school sports, and now that he's an official high school player, each game that he plays he gets better and better. The sky's the limit for a kid like that."
The Sharks also saw sophomore Bryson Williams step up and score 15 points along with 13 points from senior Cavan Nedie.
"It feels good (to have won the tournament)," Williams said. "Just rotating the ball everywhere, getting it to the open man, just shooting it and scoring. It was a good night, one of my best games. Feels good knowing I can shoot the ball whenever, score it, and knowing they (my teammates) have my back when I shoot the ball."
Nedie suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, but he was able to battle through it to help the Sharks seal the game.
"He (Nedie) tweaked his ankle a little bit,” Boyd said. “Just playing hard man, he's our hardest player. He's been playing so hard his whole life, he just battles. He bounced right back. I knew he tweaked his ankle a little bit, but I told him finish the game, let's finish the game, and he got right back in there and finished the game."
The Sharks were leading big at halftime after hitting six 3s in the first half, but the Tigers kept fighting down the stretch.
"If anybody knows Westgate and an Oliver Winston team, they're going to play to the fullest," Boyd said. "The game before they were down 22 at the half and fought back and won at the buzzer, so we kept telling our kids at the end of the game, they're going to keep fighting.
"The last seconds on the clock they're still chasing you around trying to get steals, and that's just how they play. Anytime you can beat a Westgate team that's coached by Oliver Winston, that's a big plus for your program, and that's a big plus for ours for sure. It was big to hit those free throws and spread the floor and really try to finish the game off the right way."
After a successful tournament season, the Sharks appear to be in a good position to make some noise down the stretch and compete for a district title.
"First half of the year's over with, and we're 9-3,” Boyd said. “Second half of the year we've got about eight games before we get to district, and we've got to roll through district and just keep winning. That's the name of the game in sports. You want to be the guy that's on top, score the most points at the end of the game, get a dub and go to the house."