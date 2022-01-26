For St. Thomas More head coach Danny Broussard, the things that were ailing his Cougars for majority of the game against Northside were correctible.

“Stop the turnovers and take care of the basketball,” Broussard told his team.

And if they did, Broussard was confident his Cougars would be victorious.

The Cougars did just that, especially in the fourth quarter in which they minimized turnovers and shot 80 percent from the free throw line to claim a 72-55 win over their crosstown rival Northside in District 5-4A play Tuesday.

“This was a heckuva game,” Broussard said. “Northside is the best team in our league. They have three really good players, and we know that beating them isn’t going to be easy. At halftime, I told our guys that Northside is really good in transition, so we have to take care of the basketball and make them shoot the basketball over us.”

The Cougars, who improved to 21-5 overall and 3-0 in district, had four players – Evan Savoy, Christian Landry, Mason Guillory, and Chad Jones - score in double figures in the win. Savoy finished with a team-high 15 points, while Landry scored 11 and Guillory and Jones each contributed with 10.

“This is a big win for us,” Broussard said. “Since the Southside game, we have put together three really good games.”

Clinging to a 60-55 lead with 1:58 remaining, the Cougars did what they do best offensively en route to closing out the game on a 12-0 run that was aided by baskets from Guillory and Jones as well as 8-of-10 from the free throw line.

“I feel like throughout the game we made some big baskets,” Broussard said. “When we would get a lead, Northside would make a run. They made some great runs at us, but I thought we hit some big shots when they did.”

Among those shots came in the fourth quarter with the Cougars leading 53-50 with less than four minutes left to play and Jones drained a 3-pointer to give STM a 56-50 lead with 3:50 to go.

“Chad is not a 3-point shooter,” Broussard said. “But every now and then he will take and make a big 3-pointer when we need it, and he did that (Tuesday).”

In addition to those who scored, the Cougars also benefited from a solid performance by Patrick Doherty, who made his presence felt on both ends of the court.

“Patrick is the glue of our team,” said Broussard of Doherty, who finished with eight points and four rebounds in the win. “He gives us a lot of effort on both ends of the floor and to be honest with you it is going to take that type of effort to beat a team like Northside.”

Offensively, the Vikings (12-10, 1-1) were led by senior Tyler Harris and Zion McCoy, who combined for 29 of Northside’s 55 points. Harris finished with a game-high 18 points, while McCoy chipped in with 11.

However, the biggest difference in the game for the Vikings was their inability to take advantage of free throws. Northside finished 5-of-20 from the free throw line in the loss, while the Cougars were 19 of 34.

“In the second half, we took away a lot of those second shots they were getting in the first half,” Broussard said. “Again, this is a good win for us. This is a big power point win for us. This game is going to help us.”