ERATH The Kaplan Lady Pirates and the St. Martinville boys came away with top honors at the District 6-3A meet Wednesday at Erath High.
Leading Kaplan to victory was Kennedy Marceaux who won the Outstanding Field award for girls at Wednesday’s meet.
Marceaux claimed first place in the long jump and triple jump and her coach said she is a huge part of their success.
“With Kennedy she always brings her 'A' game,” Kaplan track coach Jared Duhon said. “She’s a top player in softball and then she comes out here and performs. She's just a competitor and probably the most athletic girl in school.”
Kaplan was able to take advantage of 18 points during field events as they had the only two competitors in the event. Maryah Harrington and Corrine Harrington were able to score just enough to put them three points ahead of host Erath 101 points to win the meet.
St. Martinville also had a lot of help from its athletes in the field events. Harvey Broussard and Tanner Harrison were dominant in the high, long and triple jump while Javin Griffin took home first in discus and shot put.
St. Martinville finished with 162 points as a team which was 29 points higher than second place Erath with 133.
St. Martinville track head coach has high praise for Broussard and Harrison after Wednesday’s meet. Philips said his field event competitors performed well Wednesday.
“Tanner PR’d in the high jump but did not do as good in the long jump as he normally does, he’s jumped better,” Philips said. “Harvey did really well in all of his jumps but I think can progress a little more before next week.”
Broussard ended up walking away with the Outstanding Field award for his efforts Wednesday. Broussard finished first on the long and triple jump then finished second in the high jump behind Harrison.
Philips said he was proud of his team after the win but is not satisfied by any means as they begin to prepare for the Regional meet next week.
“I feel good this is why we work hard and it showed tonight,” Philips said. “But we still have a lot of work to do for next week.”
The Outstanding Track award for girls was given to Grace French from David Thibodaux after finishing first in the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run.
French’s teammate Leah Gentry won the Overall Performer award after finishing first in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash at Wednesday’s meet.
The Overall Performer for boys in Wednesday’s meet went to Dax Boudreaux from Erath after finishing first in the 800 meter and 1600 meter races Wednesday.
Gabriel Clement from Kaplan won the Outstanding Track award after claiming first in the 100 meter, 200 meter and the 400 meter dashes. Clement said he was expecting to win the award but was happy he did.
“I am excited I didn’t expect this because I knew there was going to be competition,” Clement said.
Clement said his success is largely based around the people around him supporting him.
“My dad and my mom help me a lot but my dad comes and works out with me everyday,” Clement said. “He makes me hate practice but when I come out here and succeed it feels so good.”
Clement also thanked his coches for getting him to this point.
The Regional Meet is scheduled for May 5-7 starting with the javelin event.