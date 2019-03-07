It wasn’t so much a question as it was a statement to Breaux Bridge boys basketball coach Chad Pourciau during the Tigers’ postgame interview session late Tuesday night at the Burton Coliseum.
“Coach, Breaux Bridge is playing for the state basketball championship …” one of the reporters reminded Pourciau after the third-seeded Tigers’ 56-33 win against second-seeded Leesville in the Class 4A semifinals.
“Unbelievable,” Pourciau said, eliciting laughter from the few others in the interview room. “Unbelievable.”
To many around the St. Martin Parish school, this may be hard to fathom. Because Breaux Bridge is a football school, right? Or maybe a baseball school. But definitely not a basketball school — until now perhaps.
Sure, the Tigers had been to the state basketball tournament three times previously but not since 1972, and they were 0-3 in the semifinals. Even their recent run of success in the previous three seasons under Pourciau was muted by a lack of postseason triumphs.
Breaux Bridge was a top-10 seed in Pourciau’s first and third seasons, and it was ousted in the second round both times, including losing on a tip-in at the buzzer against Warren Easton last year.
Pourciau might have been satisfied with simply advancing past the second round this year, something he had never done as either a basketball or football player at New Iberia Senior High in the early 2000s. The Tigers also lost in the second round of the 2018 football playoffs when Pourciau served as interim head coach.
But now Pourciau and the hardwood Tigers are staring down even more history as they gear up for top-seeded Bossier at 8 p.m. Friday in Lake Charles. In Pourciau’s mind, Breaux Bridge has always had the potential to become a force in basketball.
“Me and my assistant coach (Codey Mire) we had the privilege of coaching all of these guys in junior high,” Pourciau said. “We weren’t real successful, and I said, ‘They can be successful in basketball there.’ I just felt it. When I got the job (at Breaux Bridge), people were like, ‘Man, that’s a football school. I don’t know if you can ever be (successful in basketball) because it’s a football school first.’
"But most of our guys, besides (Deandre Hypolite, Seth Alexander and Dalton Alexander III), the rest play football. We have athletes. Give them a little structure and tell them how you want to play, and if they follow you, you can be successful at a school with athletes.”
Successful maybe, but winning it all is a different challenge. Even Pourciau was worried his players were content with having punched a ticket to the state tournament after rallying to beat perennial power Westgate in the quarterfinals.
“After (Monday’s) practice, I felt like our kids were just satisfied with making it. It wasn’t a real good one,” Pourciau said. “I don’t know that anybody’s ever had a real good Monday practice because it’s Monday. Who wants to go to work on a Monday? But I felt like we were satisfied.
“But Seth texted me and he said, ‘I know today wasn’t good, but I promise you we’re not going to let you down. I promise you. I said, ‘Well, y’all got to show me because I don’t sleep at night.’ ”
The Tigers (32-5) did prove their mettle in the semifinals, holding Leesville to 33 points in a 23-point win. The Wampus Cats’ point total was tied for the second-fewest amount Breaux Bridge has given up all year.
But the task in front Breaux Bridge in the state championship game is monumental. Pourciau said the 32-3 Bearkats are “maybe the best team in any class,” so the coach is hopeful the entire city of Breaux Bridge shows up to support a program that’s no longer a sleeping giant.
“I hope there’s not a store open,” Pourciau said. “I hope every single person in Breaux Bridge makes the game because they should. These kids deserve that.”