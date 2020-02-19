NEW IBERIA — Last week, Catholic-New Iberia boys soccer coach Troy Arceneaux had cause for concern.
On the one hand, his second-seeded squad had advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals by ousting last year's state champion, Northlake Christian.
On the other hand, the Panthers were reeling from a rash of injuries and struggled to put Northlake Christian, a heavy underdog as the No. 15 seed, away in a 4-3 contest.
Arceneaux's son, senior Brice Arceneaux, was lost for the duration of the season after suffering a serious concussion in a December loss to Episcopal-BR.
On Tuesday, though, Catholic-NI got two goals from junior Thomas Morris and freshman keeper William Russell showed no lingering effects from a recent injury as the Panthers eliminated No. 7 Vermilion Catholic, 4-0.
Midway through the first half, C.J. Gonsoulin pierced the net for what appeared to be the first point of the match, but the Panthers were offside.
One minute later, however, Morris followed with a goal, and the Panthers put two more into the net for a comfortable 3-0 halftime advantage.
"This is his first game back 100%," Arceneaux said of Morris. "He came back last game maybe 80-90% and was just kind of testing it out then.
"It was a calf muscle that had tightened up. It just needed some rest and stretching."
The Panthers unleashed a flurry of early shots against Vermilion Catholic keeper Felix Joseph, who made some brilliant saves before the Panthers began to find open real estate.
"Felix has been a rock for us," said VC coach Travis Blaize, whose team finished the season 12-3-6. "He's a big guy who plays hard. He dives all over the field and is a very gifted player.
"We want to continue to grow the program and make history. This program is only three years old. I don't have any true soccer players. We had several football players such as Moe Maxile. Moe joined the soccer team because he wanted the Adidas gear and ended up breaking the school record for goals last week."
The Screamin' Eagles didn't get many opportunities to score on Tuesday.
"Our entire backline with Ben Tarantino, J.P. Theriot and Elijah Fitch are players to watch," Arceneaux said.
"We also have some excellent midfielders, including senior co-captain Hunter Champagne and Jason Van Duzee."
Parker Breaux added a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who will host No. 3 Newman in the semifinals.
"We want to hold possesssion and play our game," Arceneaux said. "Staying disciplined, that's one of the key components, I think, for any team.
"But that's been one of our struggles. When we stay focused, we're a hard team to beat."
While the Panthers are a senior-laden bunch, there are two key freshman contributors in Russell and Colin Nguyen.
"William showed so much promise last season in middle school," Arceneaux said of his goalie. "When he came up through the ranks, it seemed that he grew a foot or two. He's a great little player. He has a great mind. This was probably his second game back from a concussion.
"My son (Brice Arceneaux) was a hard player to find a replacement for. No. 43 (Nguyen) was very timid at first trying to fulfill that role. We struggled at first trying to fill that position. We kept subbing people out and couldn't find the right combination. Finally, we have that combination. We're back on track."
The Panthers, in their first season under Arceneaux, are looking for their first state title. Last year, Catholic-NI lost to Newman 1-0 in the semifinals.