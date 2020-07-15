When Grant Miller left Ascension Episcopal for the famed IMG Academy football factory in Bradenton, Fla., after his freshman season, the outside linebacker naturally had no idea how the new phase of his life would work out.
Turns out, his two years in Florida went about as expected — probably even a little better than he'd hoped.
With one year of high school eligibility left, Miller decided to return to his old school in his hometown.
Turns out, that final season of high school football figures to be more unpredictable than his trip to Florida ever was.
"I'm trying to remain as positive as I can," Miller said. "Honestly, I'm not sure how I would react if there's not a football season at all. Right now, I'm just trying to stay focused and not even think about that."
Forget the geographical changes from Florida back to Louisiana, try to imagine the stark difference in Miller's daily schedule from two years at IMG to what life has been like since returning to Cajun Country.
A typical day at IMG is unlike any local football player's experience.
Here, an athlete goes to school until mid-afternoon looking forward to football practice later that afternoon.
At IMG, Miller and his teammates began each day with six hours of football — including such things as practice to film study — and then went to school from 1:15 to 5:45 p.m. each day.
"There were definitely days when I was really tired after football when it was time to go to school," Miller said. "But you just had to try your best to stay focused and push through."
Like you might expect, Miller had moments of being homesick at the beginning, only to quickly learn there just wasn't enough time in the day to worry about heartache.
The coaches there made sure players were far too busy for anything but football and school.
"It was tough at times," Miller said. "It was very demanding, but it was a great experience. I definitely grew a lot as a football player and as a person.
"I got along very well with all of my coaches. The coaches were hard, but they also cared about the players. They pushed you to be as good as you could be, so you can get to the next level."
After two eventful seasons in Florida, however, Miller decided in mid-January it was time to return home, mostly so his family and friends could see him play his final season of high school football.
But just a few weeks after arriving in Louisiana, the coronavirus hit.
Suddenly, there was no spring practice, so the transition period back into the Blue Gators' football program was put on hold.
School was online and no one knows when and if Miller will dress again for coach Matt Desormeaux's squad in a regular-season game.
But it didn't take very many summer conditioning sessions for Miller to pick up where he left off at Ascension Episcopal.
"Grant is doing a good job," Desormeaux said. "He's fitting in fine just like we expected. He was a very good player when he left and he's naturally improved over the last two years.
"He's a good natural football player like he always was."
Unlike most freshmen, Miller delivered game-changing plays as a freshman. He returned an interception for a touchdown against North Vermilion. He produced a critical safety in a win over Jeanerette.
He scooped up a fumble and return it 28 yards for a score to break a 14-14 tie against Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
Still, no one knew how Miller's career would unfold at IMG. Eventually, he proved himself in a big way, earning a starting outside linebacker spot for the national club.
Miller traveled to such places as Las Vegas to Pennsylvania to Alabama on the national circuit. He delivered 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks and five stops behind the line during his junior season.
"I think I surprised a lot of people," he said.
The biggest impact it made was increasing his knowledge of the game.
"I've always loved football — the games have always been fun for me," Miller explained. "But being there made me fall in love with the little things of the game. Being around so many talented players, you really learned how much the little things matter. Understanding things like leverage and angles are the things that separate you."
Miller has received an offer from Georgia Tech. At 6 feet and 210 pounds, many college programs prefer linebackers with more size.
Miller is hoping he can find a home at one of the new hybrid linebacker roles — much like the "Star" position on UL's recent defenses.
The attention and the accelerated football learning process is why he went to Florida.
"It was very challenging," Miller said. "Getting burned out entered my mind a few times. You just had to put your heart and mind into it. In the end, it all paid off. All the new relationships I made, the traveling, learning so much about the game ... it turned out to be everything I was hoping for."
Now Miller tries to be himself as much as possible as he returns to Ascension as a team leader on a new team.
"My goal is to just be myself," he said. "I don't want to put too much pressure on myself. It's been fun comeback and seeing guys that I grew up playing with and seeing how they've grown.
"But I've also noticed how they look up to me know after going to IMG. It's kind of a weird feeling. I'm just going to try to be the best player and best leader that I can be."