NEW IBERIA — Much of Catholic-New Iberia's success on the volleyball court can be attributed to senior Madison Bienvenu and junior Anna Angelle, who have led the Panthers to a 23-5 mark.
"Last year, we were 22-19 at the end of the season," said Bienvenu, who excels as an outside hitter. "I think that's a big jump. We're cutting down on small errors and finishing the games we need to finish."
Also a basketball star, Bienvenu leads the team with 298 kills and is second with 230 digs.
"Madison has been my team captain for the last two years," said Catholic-NI coach Gary Westcott. "She's definitely our go-to hitter on the outside. She's been leading the team in kills for the three years I've been here.
"Being 6-foot, she covers some ground. She's a very experienced, great leader. She's a quiet leader, but she leads by example and is very coachable. Both her mom and dad are coaches."
Her mom and dad coach basketball at Catholic-NI, where their daughter is equally impressive on the hardwood, averaging almost 20 points per game last season.
After getting eliminated in the second round of the 2018 playoffs by John Curtis, the Panthers are confident they can advance to the quarterfinals at the Ponchatrain Center in Kenner.
"I think we have a lot better defense this year," said Angelle, who has a team-high 410 assists. "I'm the setter so I basically make the hitters look good by setting them up for success.
"I think we have a very good chance of going far. This year, I'm way more confident and comfortable. We know what we're doing this year. We just need to work on playing a little smarter."
Catholic is 2-1 in District 2-IV competition after sweeping Delcambre on Thursday. Earlier this week, the Lady Panthers fell to undefeated Lafayette Christian.
"We have to work on the close games because most of the games coming up are going to be close," Bienvenu said. "We have to work on getting serves in at the last minute and being smart where we're hitting to make sure we get those few points at the end to push through."
Westcott is eager to see how his team fares next week versus district opponents Notre Dame and Ascension Episcopal.
"Except for an upset by Sacred Heart-Grand Coteau, we've won the games we're supposed to," the Panthers coach said. "The teams we've lost to, such as Teurlings, E.D. White and LCA, I consider top-tier teams.
"Realistically, we're a second-level team. We're fighting to get to that top level, but we haven't pushed over that edge yet. That's what we're working for."
Westcott likes his team's competitive nature.
"We're winning the close games and have done really well in tournaments," he said. "We have what I think is the toughest district and division in the state."
LCA (19-0) is ranked first in Division IV power rankings with Ascension Episcopal (18-6) at No. 3 and Notre Dame (15-8) at No. 5.
"We need to be in the top seven," Westcott said. "We're sitting at six right now. There are some really good teams from New Orleans that are sitting right behind us.
"To not play them in the second round, I need us to be at least No. 6. I think if we can put together some big wins, we should be able to stay in that top six."