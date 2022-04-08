Ascension Episcopal won its third straight District 7-2A baseball title with an 11-1 rout at Loreauville on Thursday.
Blue Gators coach Lonny Landry made the decision to start junior right-hander Joseph Rice on the mound, and it worked out perfectly.
Rice (4-1, 1.10 ERA) threw a two-hitter with 50 of his 73 pitches finding the strike zone in the contest that was shorted to five innings because of the 10-run rule.
"He's a strike-thrower," Landry said of Rice, who transferred from the state of Alabama. "He isn't overpowering, but he locates. You have to play defense, which we did for the most part.
"He has good movement and when you stay under the kneecaps with your pitches, you're going to be good."
Rice, who didn't allow an earned run, struck out two and didn't yield a hit after the first inning.
"I think (pitching coach Scott McCullough) called a good game," Landry said. "Anytime you call a good game as a coach and the players execute, it makes you look good. I thought Coach McCullough and Rice and (catcher Andrew) Lee were all on the same page."
"I felt like I hit my spots," Rice said. "Especially with my curveball. I have a natural movement with my (three-quarter delivery). I don't feel like it's that hard to hit, but what do I know?"
Seven Blue Gators had base hits with shortstop and leadoff hitter Austin Mills going 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Logan Overton had a double with three RBIs, while Tulane commitment Blaise Blancher had two RBIs and a double. Third baseman Carter Breaux also had two RBIs.
UL commitment Riley Marcotte lasted two innings on the mound for the Tigers (13-10, 5-1). The junior lefthander walked five, hit two batters and threw 67 pitches.
"Our plan at the plate was to make them throw strikes and not to help them," Landry said. "Kudos to our guys for sticking with the plan. We put the plan in place, our guys executed it, and it was a good recipe for a win."
The Blue Gators (19-4, 5-0) have won 10 consecutive games by an average score of 12-2. Last month, Ascension Episcopal defeated Division III No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas 11-10.
"I think we're playing good team baseball," Landry said. "I don't think we've peaked, but I think we're peaking at the right time.
"This group has bought in this year. When you get 27 guys buying into the same concept and the same process, you're going to have success. I'm just proud of these guys. They've worked hard. They deserve this."