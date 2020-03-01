BASEBALL
Monday’s Games
Comeaux at St. Martinville, Southside at Erath, Carencro at Beau Chene, Grace Christian at Northside, Ville Platte at Crowley, Jeanerette at David Thibodaux, Lake Arthur at Gueydan
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Opelousas Catholic, Carencro at Comeaux, Teurlings at Lafayette, Loreauville at North Vermilion, Rayne at Breaux Bridge, AJ Ellender at Westgate, Cecilia at Church Point, Delcambre at Livonia, Opelousas at St. Mary, Iota at Jennings, Northwest at Northside Christian, Kaplan at Welsh, St. Martinville at Episcopal of Acadiana, David Thibodaux at False River, Lafayette Christian at Plaquemine, St. Edmund at Ascension Episcopal, Catholic-NI at Walker
Wednesday’s Games
Northwest at Port Barre, David Thibodaux at Gueydan
Thursday’s Games
Westgate at Comeaux, St. Martinville at Franklin, False River at David Thibodaux, West St. Mary at Jeanerette, Loreauville at Hanson Memorial,
Friday’s Games
Comeaux at Westgate, North Vermilion at Erath, St. Martinville at Washington Marion, Patterson at Kaplan, Catholic-NI at E.D. White, Loreauville at Hanson Memorial
Saturday’s Games
Westgate at Comeaux, Erath at North Vermilion, Westlake at Carencro, West St. Mary at Northwest, Ville Platte at Jeanerette, Kaplan at Patterson, E.D. White at Catholic-NI, Gueydan at Reeves
SOFTBALL
Monday’s Games
Highland Baptist at Delcambre, Gueydan at Erath, Kinder at Iota, Sacred Heart at Crowley, Patterson at Abbeville, Gueydan at Erath
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Barbe, Sulphur at Comeaux, New Iberia at Lafayette, Kaplan at North Vermilion, South Beauregard at Rayne, Highland Baptist at Carencro, Opelousas Catholic at St. Thomas More, Westgate at Teurlings Catholic, Ascension Episcopal at Opelousas, Abbeville at Franklin, Beau Chene at Livonia, Breaux Bridge at Hanson Memorial, Cecilia at Brusly, St. Edmund at St. Martinville, Abbeville at Franklin, Jennings at Crowley, St. Edmund at St. Martinville, Loreauville at Notre Dame, Holden at Lafayette Christian, Denham Springs at Catholic-NI, Northside Christian at Gueydan, Vermilion Catholic at Westminster
Wednesday’s Games
Port Barre at Eunice, North Vermilion at Erath, Rayne at Sacred Heart, Crowley at Carencro, Opelousas at Ville Platte, West St. Mary at Abbeville, Carencro at Crowley, North Vermilion at Erath
Thursday’s Games
Acadiana at Sam Houston, Barbe at New Iberia, Comeaux at Lafayette, Sulphur at Southside, Rayne at Sacred Heart, Kaplan at Teurlings Catholic, Westgate at Jeanerette, Opelousas at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Cecilia, Loreauville at Erath, Vermilion Catholic at St. Martinville, Bunkie at Lafayette Christian, Ascension Episcopal at Franklin, Delcambre at Catholic-NI, Gueydan at Iowa, Bell City at Northside Christian
Friday’s Games
Peabody at Northside
Saturday’s Games
Ascension Episcopal at Northside