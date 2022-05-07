Eighth-seeded University High overcame a one-game deficit in style by defeating No. 1 Teurlings Catholic twice Saturday in their best-of-three series to advance to the Division II state semifinals.
University won Saturday's first game 7-5 and the second game 14-4 after suffering a 6-5 loss in eight innings in the series opener Friday.
U-High coach Justin Morgan said his team overcame some big obstacles this season and in this series.
“We had two starters come back from last year’s team, so we had a lot of new faces,” Morgan said. “Our record isn’t great, and we don’t have any D1 players (Division I) on our team, so I am proud of our kids for sticking together.”
A big part of U-High’s success was its pitching, they picked up easy outs because of pitch location. Cameron Robbins was a part of U-High’s team last season that lost to Teurlings, making the series win special for him.
“It feels great. I felt like I let the seniors down last year with how I pitched so I wanted to come back and win it for them,” Robbins said.
Robbins had an unfortunate incident during Game 3 dislocating his shoulder catching an infield pop fly. Despite the injury, Robbins held onto the pop fly for an out.
The Cubs offense was unstoppable Saturday as it fed off of multiple Teurlings errors.
U-High’s offense was sparked by shortstop Brandon Daugherty who hit a double in the top of the third. The double scored two runners and was the start of a seven-run inning for University Lab.
Morgan said his team was patient at the plate, and that is why they were successful offensively. Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux had a different theory.
“We did not make enough plays defensively. We had a couple break downs in the first game (Saturday), and it hurt us,” Badeaux said. “We let them linger.”
Badeaux also said his offense underperformed in Saturday's first game.
“I thought we had a couple of momentum swings every once in a while offensively. We didn’t put them away in the middle innings where we wasted at-bats hitting easy fly balls to the outfielders,” Badeaux said. “Next thing you know it’s the sixth inning in a tight game when you feel like you should have extended the lead a little bit.”
After the big offensive inning University Lab just stayed consistent in the pitching and defensive game.
Even after Robbins left the game because of his shoulder injury Reed Braun replaced him on the mound and continued what Robbins started. Thanks to their combined efforts, game three of the three game series ended in just five innings.
University advances to the semifinals where it will play Parkview on Wednesday.