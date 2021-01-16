Lafayette Christian Academy was 16 games into the regular season before winning a game by fewer than 10 points.
In a span of 11 days, the Knights have two wins of that nature.
Kam Williams drained six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Lafayette Christian (11-8) to a 68-61 win over Liberty on Saturday night at Liberty. Elijah Pete added 18 points for the Knights.
David Weber led Liberty (9-5) with 26 points. Zavier Sims added 16.
“We battled. Early in the season we had to find ways to win and we lost a lot of close ones,” said LCA coach Jacob Broussard. “We found a way to win a close one and it feels good. We were on the losing end of a lot of close ball games this season. Our worst loss was eight points. Finding a way to win a close one is good for this group.
“We beat Beau Chene by one at home and that was kind of the turning point of our season,” Broussard said. “We had just got our football guys back. To come on the road and win. That’s a heck of a team. We talked about it before that this would be a state championship level contest. It was and I’m glad we were able to pull it out.”
The game teetered back and forth in the early going with neither team leading by more than five points until midway through the second quarter.
Williams made a layup that gave LCA a 30-22 lead with 3:49 left in the first half. He drained a 3-pointer late in the half that gave the Knights a 10-point lead before the Patriots cut the deficit to 38-31 at the break.
Masey Lewis scored early in the third quarter, which pushed the Knight lead to 12 at 46-34. Liberty wasn’t ready to go down. The Patriots went on a 10-0 run capped by Zavier Sims’ layup with 3:20 left in the third quarter.
LCA held on to a 51-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Knights opened the fourth on a 9-2 run that pushed the lead back to 12.
The Patriots got as close as four points with 58 seconds left but couldn’t complete the comeback.
“All credit goes to Lafayette Christian. They just outplayed us,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “They were better than us tonight. They came in and beat us.”
Girls
LIBERTY 65, LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 40: In a matchup between two championship-level programs, Liberty rose to the top.
Liberty (12-5) dominated the offensive glass, resulting in second-chance points and outscored Lafayette Christian 21-9 in the pivotal third quarter.
Liberty point guard Haley Franklin led the charge all night, ending with 21 points, eight of which came in the pivotal third quarter. Anniah Holliday drilled four 3-pointers on the way to a 17-point night for Liberty.
Monique Patterson led LCA (10-4) with 13 points.
“I think we played really well together. We’re coming off a two-game losing streak and we finally put it together to finish like we should,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said. “We’ve been playing some quality opponents. We lost to Ponchatoula and we gave them their closest game that they’ve had all season. We lost to them by seven points at home. Our point guard, Haley who is our leading scorer, had a terrible game. They held her to three points. Tonight, she came back, and she played a really good game.”
Liberty looked well on the way to putting the game out of reach early after winning the first quarter 16-5. LCA settled down in the second quarter and stayed within striking distance at halftime facing a 10-point deficit.
Liberty opened the second half on a 17-2 run that put the score at 47-22 with 3:53 left in the third quarter.
Franklin scored several buckets during the run and set up teammates for scores. After each Knight miss, she pushed the ball up the floor and attacked the basket, which caused problems for the LCA defense.
“That’s just what she does best when she gets in the open court and can do her thing,” Wilson said. “That just makes us a better team overall.”
The closest LCA got after the big third-quarter run was 22.
“We’re not playing well. We’re 10-4 right now,” said LCA head girls coach Errol Rogers. “We’ve lost our last two games. We have Captain Shreve Monday in Walker. It’s only making us better. Our kids just have to realize that the schedule I put together is tough, but it will make us better for Division III. We have four new starters out there."