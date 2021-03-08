LAKE CHARLES — Episcopal School of Acadiana coach Jason Fatheree expected his team to battle for all 32 minutes of their Division V semifinal game. But he conceded that it was the Family Christian defense that ultimately won out
The third-seeded Falcons turned the ball over 31 times in a 47-34 loss to No. 2 FCA in the semifinal that helped open the LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament Monday at Burton Coliseum.
“We battled back in the second quarter, but turnovers just bit us in the butt,” Fatheree said. “It wasn’t for lack of effort. Their defense was just all over the place.
“Everywhere we went they were there, and they had two or three people there. I felt like they had eight people on the floor. We don’t quit. We kept playing possession. They were the better team.”
Tim Carmel scored a game-high 16 points for the Flames (27-13), who advance to play top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh (19-14), a District 7-C rival in the Division V final set for noon Thursday at Burton.
Luke Legoullon finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (18-12), who were making their third semifinal in four years, but first at Burton since 2018 because the 2020 select finals were school-site based.
The game was certainly a contrast to the one the teams played Nov. 6 — a game Family Christian won 51-47.
“I think they just surprised us with their press. We were not meeting our passes,” Legoullon said. “Their plan was to be more aggressive with the press, and that caught us off guard. Being here (Burton) in the semifinals also was something we were not used to.”
Family Christian had a period of adjustment in its first tourney appearance since 2010. But the Flames started relatively hot and led 9-0 until the closing seconds of the first quarter, thanks to four points by AJ Mercier and a 3-pointer by Carmel.
Alex Koval’s jumper in the lane with 4 seconds left put the Falcons on the board. FCA was unable to stretch its lead to double figures in the second quarter.
Another Carmel 3-pointer made it an eight-point game with 3:12 to go. The Falcons scored five of the final seven points. A short jumper by ESA’s Peyton Bourgeois with 1:06 to go in the half that made it a 19-14. Bourgeois finished with six points.
Family Christian got a double-digit lead in the third quarter with Tyler Flugence scoring six of his team’s 16 points in the quarter. A basket and two free throws by Carmel made it 35-22 going into the final quarter.
“They were all very good defenders. It was not just the press,” ESA’s Adam Sabbaghian said of FCA. “They were face-guarding the whole time. So, it was hard to run our offense.”
Legoullon opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, which cut FCA’s lead to 10 points, at 35-25. The Flames scored twice to push their lead back to 14 and were not threatened again.