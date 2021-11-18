This time, there was no stopping Cameron Kelly.
The Teurlings Catholic distance ace was runner-up at last year's LHSAA State Cross County Meet in Natchitoches, and that one spot drove him this year.
“I was motivated all season after finishing second,” Kelly said. “I wanted to win, but I also wanted our team to win a state title.”
The dream was perfectly executed on Tuesday as Kelly clocked a winning time of 16:14 over the three-mile course, pacing the Rebels to 29 points and the Class 4A state crown.
Teammate Jude Guidry was second at 16:37, while Noah Bernard was sixth (16:50) and Archie James eighth in 16:54.
Jack Howell of runner-up Belle Chasse was third in 16:44.
“My strategy was to go out fast in the first 400-800 meters, to tire the best runners out so my teammates could go after them,” Kelly said. “We were confident going into the meet.”
“We've had meets where we had Cameron settle in and then turn it on until the end of the race,” coach Pilar Burson said. “Today we had him take the early lead, and we executed it about as well as we could.
“Cameron finished second last year, and that drove him the entire season. He did a great job. The only surprise would have been if he had not finished first. The team win was just icing on the cake.”
Lady Rebels third
While the Rebels ruled the boys' competition, the Lady Rebels of coach Kelly LaMaison were a close third with 76 points, trailing Vandebilt Catholic (45) and second-place St. Michael's (61).
That race featured a memorable duel between winner Bryan Kelso of Vandebilt and TCHS's Lexi Guidry, with Kelso surviving at the finish ,19:30 to 19:35.
It was a similar quest to Kelly's for Guidry, who spent the last two years placing second at State.
“Lexie really wanted to redeem herself,” LaMaison said. “She really wanted to win. “The kid from Vandebilt is a great runner. When they hit the track, they looked like a couple of 400-meter runners.
“Lexie went from fifth to second place. I've never seen her run so fast.” LaMaison added, “We were looking at second place and just missed it. I'm proud of them.”