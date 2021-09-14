Lafayette High volleyball coach Caroline Dufrene has no problem motivating her team after the Mighty Lions missed last season's playoffs by one spot in the LHSAA power ratings.
"When it comes to motivation for this team," she said, "I'm reminded of a coach Tony Robichaux (former UL baseball coach) quote: 'I'd rather tame a mustang than kick a mule.' This team wants it.
"They love to practice. When it's their day off, they want to practice. I'd rather have a team where I have to dial it back a little than have to force something. I'd rather have to rein girls in than have to force them."
The 4-1 Lions finished No. 33 in last season's Division I power ratings and are currently ranked No. 9 in the state.
"It's my fifth year here," Dufrene said. "This is one of my favorite teams. It's my first team where I've had all the girls from their freshman year on through their fourth year. That makes it very special to me.
"We have eight seniors. We're a veteran team with very good chemistry. This is a very tight-knit group of girls who get more excited for each other's success than their own, which is very big."
The Lions are led by junior Dalayla Blackwell, an intimidating force in the middle.
"She has almost 70 kills," Dufrene said. "At 5-foot-11, Blackwell is a monster with a massive vertical. When she makes good contact, it's hard to stop. At the net, she is a blocking force in an opponent's face."
Breyionce George, Caroline Melancon and Victoria Malvo are senior leaders. George has 33 kills. Melancon has 14 aces and 46 assists, and Malvo has 10 aces and 22 kills.
"George has been a spark plug in the middle in every single game," Dufrene said. "She is a utility front row player. Wherever we put her, she gets the job done.
"Melancon is a setter/outside hitter. She is the team captain and the glue that keeps everyone in place. She is the heart of the team. Malvo is a senior who is really aggressive on the outside. She gives us a lot of production on defense."
Dufrene said her team is composed of all-around athletes.
"In my first couple of years here, we had a lot of volleyball players who specialized in the sport," she said. "Now we don't really have any of those types of players. We have a lot of athletes. We have a four-sport athlete and two three-sport athletes."