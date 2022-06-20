The Georgia Bulldogs recently added a local recruit to their commitment list when Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring pledged to the reigning national champions.
Before a flurry of interest from Georgia and after attending a few camps at Southeastern Conference schools, UL and Air Force extended scholarship offers to Woodring.
But in the beginning of June, Woodring attended a camp at Georgia. He followed that with a June 11 camp at Alabama, which extended an offer the next day.
"Coach (Nick) Saban was on the Zoom call," Woodring recalled of the conversation. "He said he wanted me to be their guy, and that I was the only kicker they had offered so far."
It didn't take long for the Bulldogs to offer a scholarship after the Crimson Tide threw its hat in the ring, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart took his time during his call with Woodring.
"Coach Smart talked with me on Zoom for about an hour," Woodring said. "He talked about how well I'd fit into their system. He was telling me all about Georgia and answered the questions I had.
"That conversation meant a lot. It was one of the deciding factors for me."
Woodring, who is ranked as the No. 4 kicker in the nation by Kohl's Kicking, outperformed several other top kickers at Georgia and Alabama.
"I was dialed in going into those camps," said Woodring, a MaxPreps first-team All-American as a junior. "I knew my performance was going to decide whether or not I got an offer."
Georgia checked all the boxes for Woodring, who fell in love with the city of Athens.
"It's the best college town in America," he said. "It doesn't get any better than Athens."
In January, the Bulldogs claimed their third consensus national championship by defeating Alabama 33-18.
"It was awesome watching Georgia win the national championship last year," Woodring said. "They had a great defense and the special teams did really well.
"They had a punter, Jake Camarda, who got drafted in the fourth round by Tampa Bay. On the visit, I really enjoyed talking with special teams coach (Scott Cochran), and I loved everything coach Smart said. He's really personable."
Woodring is a dual-sport standout who posted a 1.60 ERA as a pitcher for Ascension Episcopal's baseball team. He also batted .348 as the Blue Gators' designated hitter.
"We're excited for him," Blue Gators interim head football coach Stephen Hearen said of his star kicker. "It's a great accomplishment for him, and it's a great thing for our program.
"The most impressive thing about Peyton is that he is a 4.0 (grade-point average) student. He's a worker, and he's only been kicking seriously for a couple of years. As a freshman, he began kicking for us out of necessity. He then kind of got the kicking bug and started putting extra work in as a sophomore. He's just a really skilled kid, and I think he's a better athlete than people may realize."