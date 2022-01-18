SCOTT - Entering Tuesday’s game, the Acadiana High Lady Rams’ basketball team were ranked No. 36 in the most recent Class 5A power rankings.
If they were going to move up prior to the start of district, the Lady Rams needed a huge win.
On Tuesday, that elusive “big win” was obtained as the Lady Rams stunned the Northside Lady Vikings 39-38 in a non-district contest.
“This is by far the best win of the season for us,” Lady Rams head coach Dustin Cole said. “We were on the outside looking in, in the Class 5A power rankings. Getting a win over Northside is going to help us move up.”
Behind a stellar performance from Nyla Goodman and Zoe Spain, the Lady Rams improved to 15-11 with the win over the Lady Vikings, who at 12-3 were ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.
“We knew Northside was going to be a big game, so beating them was big for us,” Spain said.
Trailing the Lady Vikings 38-37 with 20 seconds remaining, the Lady Rams did a great job of moving the basketball around, before Goodman received a pass inside the 3-point line on the left side of the court. Goodman’s jumper hit the front of the rim before bouncing into the air and eventually going in for what would-be the game-winning shot as the Lady Rams took a 39-38 lead with 12 seconds left. Northside did not get a chance at a potential game-winning shot as they lost the ball out of bounds with four seconds remaining.
“This is a big win for us,” Goodman said. “Last year, Northside beat us by 13 points. So, to come back this year and beat them not only helps us in the power rankings, but it gives us a confidence booster going into district play.”
Goodman was sensational on both ends of the court for the Lady Rams, as she finished with a game-high 13 points, nine steals, five assists and three rebounds.
“That was the best game Nyla has ever played,” Spain said. “She was outstanding (Tuesday). The more they apply pressure, the more aggressive she becomes.”
“We ask a lot of Nyla,” Cole said. “We are kind of depleted at the point guard position, so she has to play all 32 minutes. She is the backbone of our team and while there are times she doesn’t score, when we are in crucial situations, she always comes through for us.”
Despite her statistics, Goodman believed she could have done better.
“I definitely could have played better,” Goodman said. “I had a couple of turnovers that really hurt us, but overall, I do feel I did a good job of moving the ball around and getting my teammates involved.”
In addition to Goodman, Spain and Jasmine Curtis were among the top performers for the Lady Rams in the victory. Spain had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Curtis chipped in with 10 points and three rounds.
“Zoe is just one of those kids who just keeps pushing on defense and to grab rebounds,” Cole said. “I feel like she has just picked up this year from where she left off in district last year when she averaged a double-double. Zoe doesn’t quit going after rebounds on offense or defense. She has a pretty good motor.”
“I don’t ever worry about how many points I have scored,” Spain said. “I just want to do what I can to help my team win. I want to contribute. As long as I contribute with playing defense and grabbing rebounds, I don’t really care how many points I score. I just want to win.”
Makyra Thibodeaux, Shanell Celestine and Alysha Veal were among the top performers in the losing effort for the Lady Vikings.
Thibodeaux finished with a team-high 10 points, two rebounds and two steals, while Celestine had eight points and 12 rebounds. Veal contributed with six points, eight rebounds and eight blocks.
“This hopefully can be one of those wins that helps jolt us up the power rankings,” Cole said. “This is a big win for us to get before the start of district. It has been an up and down season so far. We win two or three in a row, then drop two or three in a row. We have had some bad losses and some good wins. This win here is definitely a good win.”