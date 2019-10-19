SCOTT — The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams offense did what it does best Friday night—run the ball early, often, and with stunning efficiency.
The Rams racked up 298 rushing yards en route to a 46-0 victory over the New Iberia Yellow Jackets during homecoming festivities at Ted Davidson Field at Bill Dotson Stadium.
Dillan Monette led the way for the Rams, picking up 134 yards and three touchdowns. Lucky Brooks added 80 yards and another touchdown on nine carries, while Omiri Wiggins had 56 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
“We were pretty efficient on offense after the first drive,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “We did a better job in the second half of eating up the clock.”
Tyvin Zeno played a different role than usual in the rushing attack. Zeno only accounted for 25 yards rushing, but as a fullback in the inverted wishbone, he helped clear the way for his fellow running backs.
“We didn’t get Tyvin the carries he wanted, but he did a good job blocking,” McCullough said. “We’ll be getting him the ball more as we go through the season. We’ll be taking what defenses give us. He just happened to be what they were giving us.”
The Acadiana passing attack also contributed heavily to the Rams offensive attack. Keontae Williams threw two touchdowns on the night. The first, a 10-yard pass to Christian Hawkins, came with 39 seconds remaining in the first half. The other, a 77-yard reception by Braven Broussard, came with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
Williams finished the night with three completions on four attempts with 121 yards.
“(Williams) has been throwing the ball pretty well the last few weeks,” McCullough said. “He made some good throws, and we have receivers who can go out and catch them.”
The Wreckin’ Rams defense was as stout as usual. The Rams held New Iberia’s rushing duo of Markell Linzer and Tyce Fusilier to a combined 73 yards—only one week after the pair accounted for more than 200 yards in the first half against Lafayette.
The Rams defense held the Yellow Jackets to 200 yards of total offense. The Rams defense also earned two takeaways, including a fumble recovery by Jeremiah Brown early in the third quarter that set up Monette’s third touchdown.
New Iberia’s missed its best chance to score midway through the first half. The Yellow Jackets embarked on an 18-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a turnover on downs at the Acadiana 9.
McCullough was complimentary of his defensive squad after the game.
“They played hard on defense in the first half,” McCullough said. “We did a better job in the second half, though, of eating up the clock.”
Acadiana (7-0, 4-0) begins a two-week Calcasieu Parish road swing next Friday when they travel to Sam Houston (6-2, 4-0) for a battle of district unbeatens.
New Iberia (1-6, 1-3) travels to Barbe (5-2, 3-1) next Friday.